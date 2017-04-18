Fantasy Baseball Podcast: What’s a Rich Hill owner to do?
Dodgers SP Rich Hill is once again on the DL due to a blister, and there’s talk about him going to the bullpen when he returns. How should his fantasy owners move forward? John Halpin discusses with Jake Ciely (FNTSY, RotoExperts) on the latest FOX Fantasy Podcast.
Other topics include:
- Eric Thames red-hot start
- Miguel Sano’s power and patience
- Potential breakout players such as James Paxton, Luis Severino, Steven Souza and Chris Owings
- The Rangers’ closer situation
- The pros and cons of Robbie Ray
Listen now via the player near the top of this page!
