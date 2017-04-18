Fantasy Baseball Podcast: What’s a Rich Hill owner to do?

Dodgers SP Rich Hill is once again on the DL due to a blister, and there’s talk about him going to the bullpen when he returns. How should his fantasy owners move forward? John Halpin discusses with Jake Ciely (FNTSY, RotoExperts) on the latest FOX Fantasy Podcast.

Other topics include:

Eric Thames red-hot start

Miguel Sano’s power and patience

Potential breakout players such as James Paxton, Luis Severino, Steven Souza and Chris Owings

The Rangers’ closer situation

The pros and cons of Robbie Ray

