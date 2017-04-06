Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Too early to panic about Buxton?

Many fantasy owners were excited about Byron Buxton entering the season. He has power and speed, and the sky looks to be the limit for his talent. Then Buxton struck out six times in his first 10 plate appearances, and some owners started to press the panic button. It’s too early to worry so much … right?

John Halpin and Ryan Fowler discussed Buxton’s first half-week on the latest FOX Fantasy Podcast. Other topics included:

Closer situations in Oakland, Colorado, Anaheim and Texas

Carlos Santana leading off vs. LHP

Upcoming starts for Noah Syndergaard, Corey Kluber and Shelby Miller

Wednesday solid outing from Dylan Bundy

Slugging A’s OF Khris Davis

