Jays’ Josh Donaldson inside top five 2017 fantasy baseball rankings at third base
The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months.
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
2017 Top Fantasy Third Basemen
After Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson – all coming off the board in the first round (12-team leagues) – the next-best fantasy player at the hot corner is Kyle Seager with an ADP of 66th-overall or fifth / sixth round … yikes … Adrian Beltre is the Frank Gore of fantasy baseball … he keeps getting older, we keep wondering when he’ll regress, and then he produces at a fantasy-friendly level … in order for the Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb to take the next step, he must cut down on a 26-percent K-rate … when looking for a corner infielder late in drafts, peep the A’s Ryon Healy for value
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Kris Bryant
|ChC
|3B/OF
|2
|Nolan Arenado
|Col
|3B
|3
|Manny Machado
|Bal
|3B/SS
|4
|Josh Donaldson
|Tor
|3B
|5
|Kyle Seager
|Sea
|3B
|6
|Jonathan Villar
|MIL
|3B/SS
|7
|Todd Frazier
|CWS
|3B
|8
|Adrian Beltre
|Tex
|3B
|9
|Alex Bregman
|CLE
|3B
|10
|Matt Carpenter
|STL
|1B/2B/3B
|11
|Evan Longoria
|TB
|3B
|12
|Jake Lamb
|ARI
|3B
|13
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B/OF
|14
|Miguel Sano
|MIN
|3B/OF
|15
|Anthony Rendon
|WAS
|3B
|16
|Justin Turner
|LAD
|3B
|17
|Maikel Franco
|Phi
|3B
|18
|Mike Moustakas
|KC
|3B
|19
|Eduardo Nunez
|SF
|3B/SS
|20
|Ryon Healy
|OAK
|3B
|21
|Jung Ho Kang
|PIT
|3B
|22
|Nick Castellanos
|Det
|3B
|23
|Hernan Perez
|Mil
|3B/OF
|24
|Yuli Gurriel
|Hou
|3B
|25
|Eugenio Suarez
|Cin
|3B
|26
|Jeff Gyorko
|STL
|2B/SS/3B
|27
|Javier Baez
|CHC
|2B/SS/3B
|28
|Pablo Sandoval
|BOS
|3B
|29
|Martin Prado
|Mia
|3B
|30
|Yoan Moncada
|CWS
|3B
