Jays’ Josh Donaldson inside top five 2017 fantasy baseball rankings at third base

Ryan Fowler

The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy Third Basemen

After Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson – all coming off the board in the first round (12-team leagues) – the next-best fantasy player at the hot corner is Kyle Seager with an ADP of 66th-overall or fifth / sixth round … yikes … Adrian Beltre is the Frank Gore of fantasy baseball … he keeps getting older, we keep wondering when he’ll regress, and then he produces at a fantasy-friendly level … in order for the Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb to take the next step, he must cut down on a 26-percent K-rate … when looking for a corner infielder late in drafts, peep the A’s Ryon Healy for value

Player Team Positions
1 Kris Bryant ChC 3B/OF
2 Nolan Arenado Col 3B
3 Manny Machado Bal 3B/SS
4 Josh Donaldson Tor 3B
5 Kyle Seager Sea 3B
6 Jonathan Villar MIL 3B/SS
7 Todd Frazier CWS 3B
8 Adrian Beltre Tex 3B
9 Alex Bregman CLE 3B
10 Matt Carpenter STL 1B/2B/3B
11 Evan Longoria TB 3B
12 Jake Lamb ARI 3B
13 Jose Ramirez CLE 3B/OF
14 Miguel Sano MIN 3B/OF
15 Anthony Rendon WAS 3B
16 Justin Turner LAD 3B
17 Maikel Franco Phi 3B
18 Mike Moustakas KC 3B
19 Eduardo Nunez SF 3B/SS
20 Ryon Healy OAK 3B
21 Jung Ho Kang PIT 3B
22 Nick Castellanos Det 3B
23 Hernan Perez Mil 3B/OF
24 Yuli Gurriel Hou 3B
25 Eugenio Suarez Cin 3B
26 Jeff Gyorko STL 2B/SS/3B
27 Javier Baez CHC 2B/SS/3B
28 Pablo Sandoval BOS 3B
29 Martin Prado Mia 3B
30 Yoan Moncada CWS 3B

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP