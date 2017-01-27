The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy Third Basemen

After Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson – all coming off the board in the first round (12-team leagues) – the next-best fantasy player at the hot corner is Kyle Seager with an ADP of 66th-overall or fifth / sixth round … yikes … Adrian Beltre is the Frank Gore of fantasy baseball … he keeps getting older, we keep wondering when he’ll regress, and then he produces at a fantasy-friendly level … in order for the Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb to take the next step, he must cut down on a 26-percent K-rate … when looking for a corner infielder late in drafts, peep the A’s Ryon Healy for value

Player Team Positions 1 Kris Bryant ChC 3B/OF 2 Nolan Arenado Col 3B 3 Manny Machado Bal 3B/SS 4 Josh Donaldson Tor 3B 5 Kyle Seager Sea 3B 6 Jonathan Villar MIL 3B/SS 7 Todd Frazier CWS 3B 8 Adrian Beltre Tex 3B 9 Alex Bregman CLE 3B 10 Matt Carpenter STL 1B/2B/3B 11 Evan Longoria TB 3B 12 Jake Lamb ARI 3B 13 Jose Ramirez CLE 3B/OF 14 Miguel Sano MIN 3B/OF 15 Anthony Rendon WAS 3B 16 Justin Turner LAD 3B 17 Maikel Franco Phi 3B 18 Mike Moustakas KC 3B 19 Eduardo Nunez SF 3B/SS 20 Ryon Healy OAK 3B 21 Jung Ho Kang PIT 3B 22 Nick Castellanos Det 3B 23 Hernan Perez Mil 3B/OF 24 Yuli Gurriel Hou 3B 25 Eugenio Suarez Cin 3B 26 Jeff Gyorko STL 2B/SS/3B 27 Javier Baez CHC 2B/SS/3B 28 Pablo Sandoval BOS 3B 29 Martin Prado Mia 3B 30 Yoan Moncada CWS 3B

