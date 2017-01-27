Nationals’ Scherzer still chasing Kershaw in 2017 fantasy baseball rankings

Ryan Fowler

The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

2017 Top Fantasy Starting Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw missed roughly 11 starts last season due to back issues …he also ranked top 10 in strikeout rate among pitchers with at least 140 innings pitched … Max Scherzer averaged better than 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a sub-3.00 ERA last year … he’s averaged better than 10 strikeouts per nine innings for five consecutive seasons … for those lovers of fantasy baseball prospects, know the Dodgers will probably limit Julio Urias’ innings against in 2017 … same could apply to the Cardinals’ Alex Reyes … both young arms possess tempting K/9 rates … my late-round flier is Dylan Bundy

Player Team Positions
1 Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
2 Max Scherzer Was SP
3 Madison Bumgarner SF SP
4 Chris Sale Bos SP
5 Corey Kluber Cle SP
6 Jake Arrieta ChC SP
7 Yu Darvish Tex SP
8 Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
9 Jon Lester ChC SP
10 Johnny Cueto SF SP
11 David Price Bos SP
12 Justin Verlander Det SP
13 Stephen Strasburg Was SP
14 Chris Archer TB SP
15 Carlos Carrasco Cle SP
16 Carlos Martinez StL SP
17 Jacob deGrom NYM SP
18 Masahiro Tanaka NYY SP
19 Zack Greinke Ari SP
20 Kyle Hendricks ChC SP
21 Aaron Sanchez Tor SP
22 Cole Hamels Tex SP
23 Kenta Maeda LAD SP
24 Danny Duffy KC SP/RP
25 Gerrit Cole Pit SP
26 Jose Quintana CWS SP
27 Felix Hernandez Sea SP
28 Danny Salazar Cle SP
29 Julio Teheran Atl SP
30 Kevin Gausman BAL SP
31 Rick Porcello Bos SP
32 Matt Harvey NYM SP
33 Rich Hill LAD SP
34 Dallas Keuchel Hou SP
35 Michael Fulmer Det SP
36 John Lackey ChC SP
37 Marcus Stroman Tor SP
38 Sonny Gray Oak SP
39 Steven Matz NYM SP
40 Matt Moore SF SP
41 Jake Odorizzi TB SP
42 Jon Gray Col SP
43 Tanner Roark Was SP
44 Alex Reyes StL SP
45 J.A. Happ Tor SP
46 Jameson Taillon Pit SP
47 Raisel Iglesias Cin SP/RP
48 Jeff Samardzija SF SP
49 Drew Pomeranz Bos SP
50 Robbie Ray Ari SP
51 Taijuan Walker Ari SP
52 Anthony DeSclafani Cin SP
53 Marco Estrada Tor SP
54 Adam Wainwright StL SP
55 Michael Pineda NYY SP
56 Eduardo Rodriguez Bos SP
57 Aaron Nola Phi SP
58 Drew Smyly TB SP
59 Carlos Rodon CWS SP
60 Julio Urias LAD SP
61 Jharel Cotton Oak SP
62 Hisashi Iwakuma Sea SP
63 Blake Snell TB SP
64 Lance McCullers Hou SP
65 Vince Velasquez Phi SP
66 Gio Gonzalez Was SP
67 Sean Manaea Oak SP
68 Chris Tillman Bal SP
69 Jerad Eickhoff Phi SP
70 Dylan Bundy Bal SP/RP
71 Matt Shoemaker LAA SP
72 Joe Ross Was SP
73 James Paxton Sea SP
74 Garrett Richards LAA SP
75 Tyler Glasnow Pit SP
76 Zach Davies Mil SP
77 Collin McHugh Hou SP
78  Luis Severino NYY SP
79 Jordan Zimmermann DET SP
80 Ian Kennedy KC SP

