2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy Starting Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw missed roughly 11 starts last season due to back issues …he also ranked top 10 in strikeout rate among pitchers with at least 140 innings pitched … Max Scherzer averaged better than 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a sub-3.00 ERA last year … he’s averaged better than 10 strikeouts per nine innings for five consecutive seasons … for those lovers of fantasy baseball prospects, know the Dodgers will probably limit Julio Urias’ innings against in 2017 … same could apply to the Cardinals’ Alex Reyes … both young arms possess tempting K/9 rates … my late-round flier is Dylan Bundy

Player Team Positions 1 Clayton Kershaw LAD SP 2 Max Scherzer Was SP 3 Madison Bumgarner SF SP 4 Chris Sale Bos SP 5 Corey Kluber Cle SP 6 Jake Arrieta ChC SP 7 Yu Darvish Tex SP 8 Noah Syndergaard NYM SP 9 Jon Lester ChC SP 10 Johnny Cueto SF SP 11 David Price Bos SP 12 Justin Verlander Det SP 13 Stephen Strasburg Was SP 14 Chris Archer TB SP 15 Carlos Carrasco Cle SP 16 Carlos Martinez StL SP 17 Jacob deGrom NYM SP 18 Masahiro Tanaka NYY SP 19 Zack Greinke Ari SP 20 Kyle Hendricks ChC SP 21 Aaron Sanchez Tor SP 22 Cole Hamels Tex SP 23 Kenta Maeda LAD SP 24 Danny Duffy KC SP/RP 25 Gerrit Cole Pit SP 26 Jose Quintana CWS SP 27 Felix Hernandez Sea SP 28 Danny Salazar Cle SP 29 Julio Teheran Atl SP 30 Kevin Gausman BAL SP 31 Rick Porcello Bos SP 32 Matt Harvey NYM SP 33 Rich Hill LAD SP 34 Dallas Keuchel Hou SP 35 Michael Fulmer Det SP 36 John Lackey ChC SP 37 Marcus Stroman Tor SP 38 Sonny Gray Oak SP 39 Steven Matz NYM SP 40 Matt Moore SF SP 41 Jake Odorizzi TB SP 42 Jon Gray Col SP 43 Tanner Roark Was SP 44 Alex Reyes StL SP 45 J.A. Happ Tor SP 46 Jameson Taillon Pit SP 47 Raisel Iglesias Cin SP/RP 48 Jeff Samardzija SF SP 49 Drew Pomeranz Bos SP 50 Robbie Ray Ari SP 51 Taijuan Walker Ari SP 52 Anthony DeSclafani Cin SP 53 Marco Estrada Tor SP 54 Adam Wainwright StL SP 55 Michael Pineda NYY SP 56 Eduardo Rodriguez Bos SP 57 Aaron Nola Phi SP 58 Drew Smyly TB SP 59 Carlos Rodon CWS SP 60 Julio Urias LAD SP 61 Jharel Cotton Oak SP 62 Hisashi Iwakuma Sea SP 63 Blake Snell TB SP 64 Lance McCullers Hou SP 65 Vince Velasquez Phi SP 66 Gio Gonzalez Was SP 67 Sean Manaea Oak SP 68 Chris Tillman Bal SP 69 Jerad Eickhoff Phi SP 70 Dylan Bundy Bal SP/RP 71 Matt Shoemaker LAA SP 72 Joe Ross Was SP 73 James Paxton Sea SP 74 Garrett Richards LAA SP 75 Tyler Glasnow Pit SP 76 Zach Davies Mil SP 77 Collin McHugh Hou SP 78 Luis Severino NYY SP 79 Jordan Zimmermann DET SP 80 Ian Kennedy KC SP

