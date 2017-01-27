Nationals’ Scherzer still chasing Kershaw in 2017 fantasy baseball rankings
The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Top Fantasy Starting Pitchers
Clayton Kershaw missed roughly 11 starts last season due to back issues …he also ranked top 10 in strikeout rate among pitchers with at least 140 innings pitched … Max Scherzer averaged better than 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a sub-3.00 ERA last year … he’s averaged better than 10 strikeouts per nine innings for five consecutive seasons … for those lovers of fantasy baseball prospects, know the Dodgers will probably limit Julio Urias’ innings against in 2017 … same could apply to the Cardinals’ Alex Reyes … both young arms possess tempting K/9 rates … my late-round flier is Dylan Bundy
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SP
|2
|Max Scherzer
|Was
|SP
|3
|Madison Bumgarner
|SF
|SP
|4
|Chris Sale
|Bos
|SP
|5
|Corey Kluber
|Cle
|SP
|6
|Jake Arrieta
|ChC
|SP
|7
|Yu Darvish
|Tex
|SP
|8
|Noah Syndergaard
|NYM
|SP
|9
|Jon Lester
|ChC
|SP
|10
|Johnny Cueto
|SF
|SP
|11
|David Price
|Bos
|SP
|12
|Justin Verlander
|Det
|SP
|13
|Stephen Strasburg
|Was
|SP
|14
|Chris Archer
|TB
|SP
|15
|Carlos Carrasco
|Cle
|SP
|16
|Carlos Martinez
|StL
|SP
|17
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|SP
|18
|Masahiro Tanaka
|NYY
|SP
|19
|Zack Greinke
|Ari
|SP
|20
|Kyle Hendricks
|ChC
|SP
|21
|Aaron Sanchez
|Tor
|SP
|22
|Cole Hamels
|Tex
|SP
|23
|Kenta Maeda
|LAD
|SP
|24
|Danny Duffy
|KC
|SP/RP
|25
|Gerrit Cole
|Pit
|SP
|26
|Jose Quintana
|CWS
|SP
|27
|Felix Hernandez
|Sea
|SP
|28
|Danny Salazar
|Cle
|SP
|29
|Julio Teheran
|Atl
|SP
|30
|Kevin Gausman
|BAL
|SP
|31
|Rick Porcello
|Bos
|SP
|32
|Matt Harvey
|NYM
|SP
|33
|Rich Hill
|LAD
|SP
|34
|Dallas Keuchel
|Hou
|SP
|35
|Michael Fulmer
|Det
|SP
|36
|John Lackey
|ChC
|SP
|37
|Marcus Stroman
|Tor
|SP
|38
|Sonny Gray
|Oak
|SP
|39
|Steven Matz
|NYM
|SP
|40
|Matt Moore
|SF
|SP
|41
|Jake Odorizzi
|TB
|SP
|42
|Jon Gray
|Col
|SP
|43
|Tanner Roark
|Was
|SP
|44
|Alex Reyes
|StL
|SP
|45
|J.A. Happ
|Tor
|SP
|46
|Jameson Taillon
|Pit
|SP
|47
|Raisel Iglesias
|Cin
|SP/RP
|48
|Jeff Samardzija
|SF
|SP
|49
|Drew Pomeranz
|Bos
|SP
|50
|Robbie Ray
|Ari
|SP
|51
|Taijuan Walker
|Ari
|SP
|52
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Cin
|SP
|53
|Marco Estrada
|Tor
|SP
|54
|Adam Wainwright
|StL
|SP
|55
|Michael Pineda
|NYY
|SP
|56
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Bos
|SP
|57
|Aaron Nola
|Phi
|SP
|58
|Drew Smyly
|TB
|SP
|59
|Carlos Rodon
|CWS
|SP
|60
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|SP
|61
|Jharel Cotton
|Oak
|SP
|62
|Hisashi Iwakuma
|Sea
|SP
|63
|Blake Snell
|TB
|SP
|64
|Lance McCullers
|Hou
|SP
|65
|Vince Velasquez
|Phi
|SP
|66
|Gio Gonzalez
|Was
|SP
|67
|Sean Manaea
|Oak
|SP
|68
|Chris Tillman
|Bal
|SP
|69
|Jerad Eickhoff
|Phi
|SP
|70
|Dylan Bundy
|Bal
|SP/RP
|71
|Matt Shoemaker
|LAA
|SP
|72
|Joe Ross
|Was
|SP
|73
|James Paxton
|Sea
|SP
|74
|Garrett Richards
|LAA
|SP
|75
|Tyler Glasnow
|Pit
|SP
|76
|Zach Davies
|Mil
|SP
|77
|Collin McHugh
|Hou
|SP
|78
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|SP
|79
|Jordan Zimmermann
|DET
|SP
|80
|Ian Kennedy
|KC
|SP
