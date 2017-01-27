Dodgers’ Seager up to No. 3 in 2017 fantasy baseball rankings at shortstop
The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
2017 Top Fantasy Shortstops
It’ll be fun to watch the growth of Carlos Correa and Corey Seager – both 22-year-old shortstops – who will be hard pressed to push SS/3B-elgibile Manny Machado out of the top spot at short … Machado didn’t steal one base last season after swiping 20 bags in 2016 … before drafting Troy Tulowitzki, every owner will wonder if he can reach 140 games played … he hasn’t done it since the 2011 season … do not sleep on Brad Miller’s power numbers from 2016 … before joining the Rays, he was a top prospect in the Mariners’ system … plus, he can serve as a solid middle and corner infielder
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Manny Machado
|BAL
|SS
|2
|Carlos Correa
|Hou
|SS
|3
|Corey Seager
|LAD
|SS
|4
|Xander Bogaerts
|Bos
|SS
|5
|Francisco Lindor
|Cle
|SS
|6
|Trevor Story
|Col
|SS
|7
|Jonathan Villar
|Mil
|3B/SS
|8
|Jean Segura
|SEA
|2B/SS
|9
|Addison Russell
|ChC
|SS
|10
|Aledmys Diaz
|StL
|SS
|11
|Troy Tulowitzki
|TOR
|SS
|12
|Brad Miller
|TB
|1B/SS
|13
|Eduardo Nunez
|SF
|3B/SS
|14
|Elvis Andrus
|TEX
|SS
|15
|Brandon Crawford
|SF
|SS
|16
|Dansby Swanson
|Atl
|SS
|17
|Jose Peraza
|CIN
|SS/2B
|18
|Didi Gregorius
|NYY
|SS
|19
|Javier Baez
|CHC
|2B/SS/3B
|20
|Marcus Semien
|Oak
|SS
|21
|Hernan Perez
|MIL
|3B/OF
|22
|Tim Anderson
|CWS
|SS
|23
|Alcides Escobar
|KC
|SS
|24
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|SS
|25
|Orlando Arcia
|MIL
|SS
|26
|Jose Reyes
|NYM
|SS/3B
|27
|Jedd Gyorko
|STL
|2B/SS/3B
|28
|Asdrubal Cabrera
|NYM
|SS
|29
|Danny Espinosa
|LAA
|SS
|30
|Chris Owings
|ARI
|SS/OF
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP