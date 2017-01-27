The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy Shortstops

It’ll be fun to watch the growth of Carlos Correa and Corey Seager – both 22-year-old shortstops – who will be hard pressed to push SS/3B-elgibile Manny Machado out of the top spot at short … Machado didn’t steal one base last season after swiping 20 bags in 2016 … before drafting Troy Tulowitzki, every owner will wonder if he can reach 140 games played … he hasn’t done it since the 2011 season … do not sleep on Brad Miller’s power numbers from 2016 … before joining the Rays, he was a top prospect in the Mariners’ system … plus, he can serve as a solid middle and corner infielder

Player Team Positions 1 Manny Machado BAL SS 2 Carlos Correa Hou SS 3 Corey Seager LAD SS 4 Xander Bogaerts Bos SS 5 Francisco Lindor Cle SS 6 Trevor Story Col SS 7 Jonathan Villar Mil 3B/SS 8 Jean Segura SEA 2B/SS 9 Addison Russell ChC SS 10 Aledmys Diaz StL SS 11 Troy Tulowitzki TOR SS 12 Brad Miller TB 1B/SS 13 Eduardo Nunez SF 3B/SS 14 Elvis Andrus TEX SS 15 Brandon Crawford SF SS 16 Dansby Swanson Atl SS 17 Jose Peraza CIN SS/2B 18 Didi Gregorius NYY SS 19 Javier Baez CHC 2B/SS/3B 20 Marcus Semien Oak SS 21 Hernan Perez MIL 3B/OF 22 Tim Anderson CWS SS 23 Alcides Escobar KC SS 24 Ketel Marte ARI SS 25 Orlando Arcia MIL SS 26 Jose Reyes NYM SS/3B 27 Jedd Gyorko STL 2B/SS/3B 28 Asdrubal Cabrera NYM SS 29 Danny Espinosa LAA SS 30 Chris Owings ARI SS/OF

