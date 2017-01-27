Dodgers’ Seager up to No. 3 in 2017 fantasy baseball rankings at shortstop

The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

2017 Top Fantasy Shortstops

It’ll be fun to watch the growth of Carlos Correa and Corey Seager – both 22-year-old shortstops – who will be hard pressed to push SS/3B-elgibile Manny Machado out of the top spot at short … Machado didn’t steal one base last season after swiping 20 bags in 2016 … before drafting Troy Tulowitzki, every owner will wonder if he can reach 140 games played … he hasn’t done it since the 2011 season … do not sleep on Brad Miller’s power numbers from 2016 … before joining the Rays, he was a top prospect in the Mariners’ system … plus, he can serve as a solid middle and corner infielder

Player Team Positions
1 Manny Machado BAL SS
2 Carlos Correa Hou SS
3 Corey Seager LAD SS
4 Xander Bogaerts Bos SS
5 Francisco Lindor Cle SS
6 Trevor Story Col SS
7 Jonathan Villar Mil 3B/SS
8 Jean Segura SEA 2B/SS
9 Addison Russell ChC SS
10 Aledmys Diaz StL SS
11 Troy Tulowitzki TOR SS
12 Brad Miller TB 1B/SS
13 Eduardo Nunez SF 3B/SS
14 Elvis Andrus TEX SS
15 Brandon Crawford SF SS
16 Dansby Swanson Atl SS
17 Jose Peraza CIN SS/2B
18 Didi Gregorius NYY SS
19 Javier Baez CHC 2B/SS/3B
20 Marcus Semien Oak SS
21 Hernan Perez MIL 3B/OF
22 Tim Anderson CWS SS
23 Alcides Escobar KC SS
24 Ketel Marte ARI SS
25 Orlando Arcia MIL SS
26 Jose Reyes NYM SS/3B
27 Jedd Gyorko STL 2B/SS/3B
28 Asdrubal Cabrera NYM SS
29 Danny Espinosa LAA SS
30 Chris Owings ARI SS/OF

