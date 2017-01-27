2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Can the Nationals’ Trea Turner live up to 2017 fantasy baseball ranking at second base?

Ryan Fowler

2017 Top Fantasy Second Basemen

You want Jose Altuve and you are going to pay for him in the form of a top five draft pick … the Nationals’ Trea Turner swiped 33 bags in 73 games with 13 homers during his 2016 debut … Robinson Cano, 34, hit 30+ HR with 100+ runs and RBI for the first time in his career last season … I wrote about Jean Segura’s probable fantasy regression in 2017 … Halpin and I both like the fantasy potential of Orioles’ second baseman Jonathan Schoop

Player Team Positions
1 Jose Altuve HOU 2B
2 Trea Turner WAS 2B/OF
3 Brian Dozier MIN 2B
4 Robinson Cano SEA 2B
5 Ian Kinsler DET 2B
6 Daniel Murphy WAS 2B
7 Rougned Odor TEX 2B
8 DJ LeMahieu COL 2B
9 Dee Gordon MIA 2B
10 Jason Kipnis CLE 2B
11 Jean Segura SEA 2B/SS
12 Matt Carpenter STL 1B/2B/3B
13 Dustin Pedroia BOS 2B
14 Ben Zobrist CHC 2B/OF
15 Jon Schoop BAL 2B
16 Javier Baez CHC 2B/SS/OF
17 Jose Peraza CIN 2B/SS
18 Logan Forsythe LAD 2B
19 Starlin Castro NYY 2B
20 Jedd Gyorko STL 2B/SS/3B
21 Devon Travis TOR 2B
22 Brandon Phillips CIN 2B
23 Neil Walker NYM 2B
24 Josh Harrison PIT 2B
25 Cesar Hernandez PHI 2B
26 Howie Kendrick PHI 2B/OF
27 Joe Panik SF 2B
28 Kolten Wong STL 2B
29 Ryan Schimpf SD 2B
30 Jurickson Profar TEX 2B/3B

