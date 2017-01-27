Can the Nationals’ Trea Turner live up to 2017 fantasy baseball ranking at second base?
The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
2017 Top Fantasy Second Basemen
You want Jose Altuve and you are going to pay for him in the form of a top five draft pick … the Nationals’ Trea Turner swiped 33 bags in 73 games with 13 homers during his 2016 debut … Robinson Cano, 34, hit 30+ HR with 100+ runs and RBI for the first time in his career last season … I wrote about Jean Segura’s probable fantasy regression in 2017 … Halpin and I both like the fantasy potential of Orioles’ second baseman Jonathan Schoop
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|2
|Trea Turner
|WAS
|2B/OF
|3
|Brian Dozier
|MIN
|2B
|4
|Robinson Cano
|SEA
|2B
|5
|Ian Kinsler
|DET
|2B
|6
|Daniel Murphy
|WAS
|2B
|7
|Rougned Odor
|TEX
|2B
|8
|DJ LeMahieu
|COL
|2B
|9
|Dee Gordon
|MIA
|2B
|10
|Jason Kipnis
|CLE
|2B
|11
|Jean Segura
|SEA
|2B/SS
|12
|Matt Carpenter
|STL
|1B/2B/3B
|13
|Dustin Pedroia
|BOS
|2B
|14
|Ben Zobrist
|CHC
|2B/OF
|15
|Jon Schoop
|BAL
|2B
|16
|Javier Baez
|CHC
|2B/SS/OF
|17
|Jose Peraza
|CIN
|2B/SS
|18
|Logan Forsythe
|LAD
|2B
|19
|Starlin Castro
|NYY
|2B
|20
|Jedd Gyorko
|STL
|2B/SS/3B
|21
|Devon Travis
|TOR
|2B
|22
|Brandon Phillips
|CIN
|2B
|23
|Neil Walker
|NYM
|2B
|24
|Josh Harrison
|PIT
|2B
|25
|Cesar Hernandez
|PHI
|2B
|26
|Howie Kendrick
|PHI
|2B/OF
|27
|Joe Panik
|SF
|2B
|28
|Kolten Wong
|STL
|2B
|29
|Ryan Schimpf
|SD
|2B
|30
|Jurickson Profar
|TEX
|2B/3B
