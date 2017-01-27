The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy Second Basemen

You want Jose Altuve and you are going to pay for him in the form of a top five draft pick … the Nationals’ Trea Turner swiped 33 bags in 73 games with 13 homers during his 2016 debut … Robinson Cano, 34, hit 30+ HR with 100+ runs and RBI for the first time in his career last season … I wrote about Jean Segura’s probable fantasy regression in 2017 … Halpin and I both like the fantasy potential of Orioles’ second baseman Jonathan Schoop

Player Team Positions 1 Jose Altuve HOU 2B 2 Trea Turner WAS 2B/OF 3 Brian Dozier MIN 2B 4 Robinson Cano SEA 2B 5 Ian Kinsler DET 2B 6 Daniel Murphy WAS 2B 7 Rougned Odor TEX 2B 8 DJ LeMahieu COL 2B 9 Dee Gordon MIA 2B 10 Jason Kipnis CLE 2B 11 Jean Segura SEA 2B/SS 12 Matt Carpenter STL 1B/2B/3B 13 Dustin Pedroia BOS 2B 14 Ben Zobrist CHC 2B/OF 15 Jon Schoop BAL 2B 16 Javier Baez CHC 2B/SS/OF 17 Jose Peraza CIN 2B/SS 18 Logan Forsythe LAD 2B 19 Starlin Castro NYY 2B 20 Jedd Gyorko STL 2B/SS/3B 21 Devon Travis TOR 2B 22 Brandon Phillips CIN 2B 23 Neil Walker NYM 2B 24 Josh Harrison PIT 2B 25 Cesar Hernandez PHI 2B 26 Howie Kendrick PHI 2B/OF 27 Joe Panik SF 2B 28 Kolten Wong STL 2B 29 Ryan Schimpf SD 2B 30 Jurickson Profar TEX 2B/3B

