2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

2017 Top Fantasy Relief Pitchers

Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen are battling to be the top fantasy closer drafted this season … although young, the Yankees will be improved … I think the games New York wins will be close … Zach Britton was 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season … I may be in the minority, but K-Rod should get more respect than he does … I know when he blows a save opp., it can get ugly and quick … but Rodriguez has converted 82-of-89 saves over the past two seasons for the Brewers and Tigers … the Rangers’ Sam Dyson saved 20 games in 23 opportunities after the All-Star break last season

Player Team Positions 1 Kenley Jansen LAD RP 2 Zach Britton Bal RP 3 Mark Melancon SF RP 4 Aroldis Chapman NYY RP 5 Craig Kimbrel Bos RP 6 Wade Davis ChC RP 7 Roberto Osuna Tor RP 8 Edwin Diaz Sea RP 9 Jeurys Familia NYM RP 10 Ken Giles Hou RP 11 Seung Hwan Oh StL RP 12 Danny Duffy KC SP/RP 13 Andrew Miller Cle RP 14 Kelvin Herrera KC RP 15 David Robertson CWS RP 16 Cody Allen Cle RP 17 Alex Colome TB RP 18 Francisco Rodriguez Det RP 19 Sam Dyson Tex RP 20 Dellin Betances NYY RP 21 Tony Watson Pit RP 22 A.J. Ramos Mia RP 23 Raisel Iglesias CIN SP/RP 24 Adam Ottavino Col RP 25 Jim Johnson Atl RP 26 Ryan Madson Oak RP 27 Cam Bedrosian LAA RP 28 Hector Neris Phi RP 29 Tyler Thornburg Bos RP 30 Brandon Maurer SD RP

