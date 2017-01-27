Dodgers’ Jansen tops 2017 fantasy baseball relief pitcher rankings
The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Top Fantasy Relief Pitchers
Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen are battling to be the top fantasy closer drafted this season … although young, the Yankees will be improved … I think the games New York wins will be close … Zach Britton was 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season … I may be in the minority, but K-Rod should get more respect than he does … I know when he blows a save opp., it can get ugly and quick … but Rodriguez has converted 82-of-89 saves over the past two seasons for the Brewers and Tigers … the Rangers’ Sam Dyson saved 20 games in 23 opportunities after the All-Star break last season
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD
|RP
|2
|Zach Britton
|Bal
|RP
|3
|Mark Melancon
|SF
|RP
|4
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY
|RP
|5
|Craig Kimbrel
|Bos
|RP
|6
|Wade Davis
|ChC
|RP
|7
|Roberto Osuna
|Tor
|RP
|8
|Edwin Diaz
|Sea
|RP
|9
|Jeurys Familia
|NYM
|RP
|10
|Ken Giles
|Hou
|RP
|11
|Seung Hwan Oh
|StL
|RP
|12
|Danny Duffy
|KC
|SP/RP
|13
|Andrew Miller
|Cle
|RP
|14
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC
|RP
|15
|David Robertson
|CWS
|RP
|16
|Cody Allen
|Cle
|RP
|17
|Alex Colome
|TB
|RP
|18
|Francisco Rodriguez
|Det
|RP
|19
|Sam Dyson
|Tex
|RP
|20
|Dellin Betances
|NYY
|RP
|21
|Tony Watson
|Pit
|RP
|22
|A.J. Ramos
|Mia
|RP
|23
|Raisel Iglesias
|CIN
|SP/RP
|24
|Adam Ottavino
|Col
|RP
|25
|Jim Johnson
|Atl
|RP
|26
|Ryan Madson
|Oak
|RP
|27
|Cam Bedrosian
|LAA
|RP
|28
|Hector Neris
|Phi
|RP
|29
|Tyler Thornburg
|Bos
|RP
|30
|Brandon Maurer
|SD
|RP
