The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Top Fantasy Relief Pitchers

Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen are battling to be the top fantasy closer drafted this season … although young, the Yankees will be improved … I think the games New York wins will be close …  Zach Britton was 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season … I may be in the minority, but K-Rod should get more respect than he does … I know when he blows a save opp., it can get ugly and quick … but Rodriguez has converted 82-of-89 saves over the past two seasons for the Brewers and Tigers … the Rangers’ Sam Dyson saved 20 games in 23 opportunities after the All-Star break last season

Player Team Positions
1 Kenley Jansen LAD RP
2 Zach Britton Bal RP
3 Mark Melancon SF RP
4 Aroldis Chapman NYY RP
5 Craig Kimbrel Bos RP
6 Wade Davis ChC RP
7 Roberto Osuna Tor RP
8 Edwin Diaz Sea RP
9 Jeurys Familia NYM RP
10 Ken Giles Hou RP
11 Seung Hwan Oh StL RP
12 Danny Duffy KC SP/RP
13 Andrew Miller Cle RP
14 Kelvin Herrera KC RP
15 David Robertson CWS RP
16 Cody Allen Cle RP
17 Alex Colome TB RP
18 Francisco Rodriguez Det RP
19 Sam Dyson Tex RP
20 Dellin Betances NYY RP
21 Tony Watson Pit RP
22 A.J. Ramos Mia RP
23 Raisel Iglesias CIN SP/RP
24 Adam Ottavino Col RP
25 Jim Johnson Atl RP
26 Ryan Madson Oak RP
27 Cam Bedrosian LAA RP
28 Hector Neris Phi RP
29 Tyler Thornburg Bos RP
30 Brandon Maurer SD RP

