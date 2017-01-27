Boston’s Mookie Betts shoots to top of 2017 fantasy baseball rankings

Ryan Fowler

The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

2017 Top Fantasy Outfielders

Yes, there is Mike Trout, but when Mookie Betts is flirting with 25+ HR, 90+ R/RBI with 20+ stolen bases projections, he’s worthy of the top three pick … the what-if’s hovering around Giancarlo Stanton’s career are bountiful … when healthy, he’s a machine … when not, he’s mimicking Tulowitzki … Ian Desmond playing half the season in Coors Field is appealing … I don’t think I’m chasing stolen bases via Billy Hamilton this year … too much risk for my liking … I still believe in Yasiel Puig’s raw talent, but fantasy owners will continue to fade him because of everything else and rightfully so … I’m very interested in Byron Buxton’s 2017 season … the Twins’ top prospect showed great promise of “turning the corner” the final month of last season

Player Team Positions
1 Mike Trout LAA OF
2 Mookie Betts Bos OF
3 Kris Bryant CHC 3B/OF
4 Bryce Harper Was OF
5 Trea Turner WAS 2B/OF
6 Charlie Blackmon Col OF
7 Carlos Gonzalez Col OF
8 Starling Marte Pit OF
9 George Springer Hou OF
10 A.J. Pollock Ari OF
11 Giancarlo Stanton Mia OF
12 Ryan Braun Mil OF
13 Nelson Cruz Sea OF
14 J.D. Martinez Det OF
15 Christian Yelich Mia OF
16 Andrew McCutchen Pit OF
17 Yoenis Cespedes NYM OF
18 Ian Desmond Col OF
19 Gregory Polanco Pit OF
20 Kyle Schwarber ChC OF
21 Adam Jones Bal OF
22 Jose Bautista Tor OF
23 Mark Trumbo Bal OF
24 Justin Upton Det OF
25 Matt Kemp Atl OF
26 Stephen Piscotty StL OF
27 Andrew Benintendi Bos OF
28 Adam Eaton Was OF
29 Marcell Ozuna Mia OF
30 Miguel Sano Min 3B/OF
31 David Dahl Col OF
32 Billy Hamilton Cin OF
33 Wilson Contreras CHC OF
34 Jackie Bradley Jr. Bos OF
35 Khris Davis Oak OF
36 Lorenzo Cain KC OF
37 Kole Calhoun LAA OF
38 Odubel Herrera Phi OF
39 Adam Duvall Cin OF
40 Michael Brantley Cle OF
41 Joc Pederson LAD OF
42 Jacoby Ellsbury NYY OF
43 Carlos Beltran Hou OF
44 Yasiel Puig LAD OF
45 Jose Ramirez CLE 3B/OF
46 Jay Bruce NYM OF
47 Dexter Fowler StL OF
48 Hunter Pence SF OF
49 Randal Grichuk StL OF
50 Byron Buxton Min OF
51 Carlos Gomez Tex OF
52 Ben Zobrist CHC 2B/OF
53 Yasmany Tomas Ari OF
54 Nomar Mazara Tex OF
55 Kevin Kiermaier TB OF
56 Max Kepler Min OF
57 Ender Inciarte Atl OF
58 Jason Heyward ChC OF
59 Keon Broxton Mil OF
60 Michael Conforto NYM OF
61 Eric Thames Mil OF
62 Curtis Granderson NYM OF
63 Brett Gardner NYY OF
64 David Peralta Ari OF
65 Hernan Perez MIL OF
66 Josh Reddick Hou OF
67 Jorge Soler KC OF
68 Hunter Renfroe SD OF
69 Melky Cabrera CWS OF
70 Matt Holliday NYY OF
71 Cameron Maybin LAA OF
72 Josh Bell Pit 1B/OF
73 Kevin Pillar Tor OF
74 Brett Gardner NYY OF
75 Ben Revere LAA OF
76 Corey Dickerson TB OF
77 Steve Souza TB OF
78 Alex Gordon KC OF
79 Travis Jankowski SD OF
80 Domingo Santana Mil OF

