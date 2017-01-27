The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy Outfielders

Yes, there is Mike Trout, but when Mookie Betts is flirting with 25+ HR, 90+ R/RBI with 20+ stolen bases projections, he’s worthy of the top three pick … the what-if’s hovering around Giancarlo Stanton’s career are bountiful … when healthy, he’s a machine … when not, he’s mimicking Tulowitzki … Ian Desmond playing half the season in Coors Field is appealing … I don’t think I’m chasing stolen bases via Billy Hamilton this year … too much risk for my liking … I still believe in Yasiel Puig’s raw talent, but fantasy owners will continue to fade him because of everything else and rightfully so … I’m very interested in Byron Buxton’s 2017 season … the Twins’ top prospect showed great promise of “turning the corner” the final month of last season

Player Team Positions 1 Mike Trout LAA OF 2 Mookie Betts Bos OF 3 Kris Bryant CHC 3B/OF 4 Bryce Harper Was OF 5 Trea Turner WAS 2B/OF 6 Charlie Blackmon Col OF 7 Carlos Gonzalez Col OF 8 Starling Marte Pit OF 9 George Springer Hou OF 10 A.J. Pollock Ari OF 11 Giancarlo Stanton Mia OF 12 Ryan Braun Mil OF 13 Nelson Cruz Sea OF 14 J.D. Martinez Det OF 15 Christian Yelich Mia OF 16 Andrew McCutchen Pit OF 17 Yoenis Cespedes NYM OF 18 Ian Desmond Col OF 19 Gregory Polanco Pit OF 20 Kyle Schwarber ChC OF 21 Adam Jones Bal OF 22 Jose Bautista Tor OF 23 Mark Trumbo Bal OF 24 Justin Upton Det OF 25 Matt Kemp Atl OF 26 Stephen Piscotty StL OF 27 Andrew Benintendi Bos OF 28 Adam Eaton Was OF 29 Marcell Ozuna Mia OF 30 Miguel Sano Min 3B/OF 31 David Dahl Col OF 32 Billy Hamilton Cin OF 33 Wilson Contreras CHC OF 34 Jackie Bradley Jr. Bos OF 35 Khris Davis Oak OF 36 Lorenzo Cain KC OF 37 Kole Calhoun LAA OF 38 Odubel Herrera Phi OF 39 Adam Duvall Cin OF 40 Michael Brantley Cle OF 41 Joc Pederson LAD OF 42 Jacoby Ellsbury NYY OF 43 Carlos Beltran Hou OF 44 Yasiel Puig LAD OF 45 Jose Ramirez CLE 3B/OF 46 Jay Bruce NYM OF 47 Dexter Fowler StL OF 48 Hunter Pence SF OF 49 Randal Grichuk StL OF 50 Byron Buxton Min OF 51 Carlos Gomez Tex OF 52 Ben Zobrist CHC 2B/OF 53 Yasmany Tomas Ari OF 54 Nomar Mazara Tex OF 55 Kevin Kiermaier TB OF 56 Max Kepler Min OF 57 Ender Inciarte Atl OF 58 Jason Heyward ChC OF 59 Keon Broxton Mil OF 60 Michael Conforto NYM OF 61 Eric Thames Mil OF 62 Curtis Granderson NYM OF 63 Brett Gardner NYY OF 64 David Peralta Ari OF 65 Hernan Perez MIL OF 66 Josh Reddick Hou OF 67 Jorge Soler KC OF 68 Hunter Renfroe SD OF 69 Melky Cabrera CWS OF 70 Matt Holliday NYY OF 71 Cameron Maybin LAA OF 72 Josh Bell Pit 1B/OF 73 Kevin Pillar Tor OF 74 Brett Gardner NYY OF 75 Ben Revere LAA OF 76 Corey Dickerson TB OF 77 Steve Souza TB OF 78 Alex Gordon KC OF 79 Travis Jankowski SD OF 80 Domingo Santana Mil OF

