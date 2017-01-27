Boston’s Mookie Betts shoots to top of 2017 fantasy baseball rankings
The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
2017 Top Fantasy Outfielders
Yes, there is Mike Trout, but when Mookie Betts is flirting with 25+ HR, 90+ R/RBI with 20+ stolen bases projections, he’s worthy of the top three pick … the what-if’s hovering around Giancarlo Stanton’s career are bountiful … when healthy, he’s a machine … when not, he’s mimicking Tulowitzki … Ian Desmond playing half the season in Coors Field is appealing … I don’t think I’m chasing stolen bases via Billy Hamilton this year … too much risk for my liking … I still believe in Yasiel Puig’s raw talent, but fantasy owners will continue to fade him because of everything else and rightfully so … I’m very interested in Byron Buxton’s 2017 season … the Twins’ top prospect showed great promise of “turning the corner” the final month of last season
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts
|Bos
|OF
|3
|Kris Bryant
|CHC
|3B/OF
|4
|Bryce Harper
|Was
|OF
|5
|Trea Turner
|WAS
|2B/OF
|6
|Charlie Blackmon
|Col
|OF
|7
|Carlos Gonzalez
|Col
|OF
|8
|Starling Marte
|Pit
|OF
|9
|George Springer
|Hou
|OF
|10
|A.J. Pollock
|Ari
|OF
|11
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Mia
|OF
|12
|Ryan Braun
|Mil
|OF
|13
|Nelson Cruz
|Sea
|OF
|14
|J.D. Martinez
|Det
|OF
|15
|Christian Yelich
|Mia
|OF
|16
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pit
|OF
|17
|Yoenis Cespedes
|NYM
|OF
|18
|Ian Desmond
|Col
|OF
|19
|Gregory Polanco
|Pit
|OF
|20
|Kyle Schwarber
|ChC
|OF
|21
|Adam Jones
|Bal
|OF
|22
|Jose Bautista
|Tor
|OF
|23
|Mark Trumbo
|Bal
|OF
|24
|Justin Upton
|Det
|OF
|25
|Matt Kemp
|Atl
|OF
|26
|Stephen Piscotty
|StL
|OF
|27
|Andrew Benintendi
|Bos
|OF
|28
|Adam Eaton
|Was
|OF
|29
|Marcell Ozuna
|Mia
|OF
|30
|Miguel Sano
|Min
|3B/OF
|31
|David Dahl
|Col
|OF
|32
|Billy Hamilton
|Cin
|OF
|33
|Wilson Contreras
|CHC
|OF
|34
|Jackie Bradley Jr.
|Bos
|OF
|35
|Khris Davis
|Oak
|OF
|36
|Lorenzo Cain
|KC
|OF
|37
|Kole Calhoun
|LAA
|OF
|38
|Odubel Herrera
|Phi
|OF
|39
|Adam Duvall
|Cin
|OF
|40
|Michael Brantley
|Cle
|OF
|41
|Joc Pederson
|LAD
|OF
|42
|Jacoby Ellsbury
|NYY
|OF
|43
|Carlos Beltran
|Hou
|OF
|44
|Yasiel Puig
|LAD
|OF
|45
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B/OF
|46
|Jay Bruce
|NYM
|OF
|47
|Dexter Fowler
|StL
|OF
|48
|Hunter Pence
|SF
|OF
|49
|Randal Grichuk
|StL
|OF
|50
|Byron Buxton
|Min
|OF
|51
|Carlos Gomez
|Tex
|OF
|52
|Ben Zobrist
|CHC
|2B/OF
|53
|Yasmany Tomas
|Ari
|OF
|54
|Nomar Mazara
|Tex
|OF
|55
|Kevin Kiermaier
|TB
|OF
|56
|Max Kepler
|Min
|OF
|57
|Ender Inciarte
|Atl
|OF
|58
|Jason Heyward
|ChC
|OF
|59
|Keon Broxton
|Mil
|OF
|60
|Michael Conforto
|NYM
|OF
|61
|Eric Thames
|Mil
|OF
|62
|Curtis Granderson
|NYM
|OF
|63
|Brett Gardner
|NYY
|OF
|64
|David Peralta
|Ari
|OF
|65
|Hernan Perez
|MIL
|OF
|66
|Josh Reddick
|Hou
|OF
|67
|Jorge Soler
|KC
|OF
|68
|Hunter Renfroe
|SD
|OF
|69
|Melky Cabrera
|CWS
|OF
|70
|Matt Holliday
|NYY
|OF
|71
|Cameron Maybin
|LAA
|OF
|72
|Josh Bell
|Pit
|1B/OF
|73
|Kevin Pillar
|Tor
|OF
|74
|Brett Gardner
|NYY
|OF
|75
|Ben Revere
|LAA
|OF
|76
|Corey Dickerson
|TB
|OF
|77
|Steve Souza
|TB
|OF
|78
|Alex Gordon
|KC
|OF
|79
|Travis Jankowski
|SD
|OF
|80
|Domingo Santana
|Mil
|OF
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP