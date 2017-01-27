Cubs’ Rizzo trying to catch Goldy in 2017 fantasy baseball rankings at first base
2017 Top Fantasy First Basemen
With four third basemen, a couple starting pitchers and, yes, a couple second basemen owning first-round ADP, Anthony Rizzo is currently on the outside looking in as 1B-2 in late-January … lost in the Braves’ disarray is Freddie Freeman … the first basemen hit .302 with 34 homers, 102 runs, 91 RBI, and six stolen bases for a team that won 68 games … as he continues to play in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, Wil Myers’ fantasy-friendly stats are primed for regression, but could still be a valuable bargain buy later in drafts … do not sleep on the Phillies’ Tommy Joseph … Ryan Howard’s replacement possesses impressive power
|1
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Ari
|1B
|2
|Anthony Rizzo
|ChC
|1B
|3
|Miguel Cabrera
|Det
|1B
|4
|Freddie Freeman
|Atl
|1B
|5
|Joey Votto
|Cin
|1B
|6
|Edwin Encarnacion
|Cle
|1B
|7
|Daniel Murphy
|Was
|1B/2B
|8
|Wil Myers
|SD
|1B
|9
|Eric Hosmer
|KC
|1B
|10
|Jose Abreu
|CWS
|1B
|11
|Chris Davis
|Bal
|1B
|12
|Hanley Ramirez
|Bos
|1B
|13
|Mark Trumbo
|Bal
|1B
|14
|Albert Pujols
|LAA
|1B
|15
|Carlos Santana
|LAA
|1B
|16
|Matt Carpenter
|Stl
|1B/2B/3B
|17
|Matt Holliday
|NYY
|1B
|18
|Adrian Gonzalez
|LAD
|1B
|19
|Brandon Belt
|SF
|1B
|20
|C.J Cron
|LAA
|1B
|21
|Greg Bird
|NYY
|1B
|22
|Mike Napoli
|FA
|1B
|23
|Brad Miller
|TB
|1B/SS
|24
|Tommy Joseph
|Phi
|1B
|25
|Chris Carter
|FA
|1B
|26
|Wilmer Flores
|NYM
|1B/3B
|27
|Mitch Moreland
|BOS
|1B
|28
|Lucas Duda
|NYM
|1B
|29
|Travis Shaw
|MIL
|1B/3B
|30
|Brandon Moss
|FA
|1B/OF
