Cubs’ Rizzo trying to catch Goldy in 2017 fantasy baseball rankings at first base

Ryan Fowler

2017 Top Fantasy First Basemen

With four third basemen, a couple starting pitchers and, yes, a couple second basemen owning first-round ADP, Anthony Rizzo is currently on the outside looking in as 1B-2 in late-January … lost in the Braves’ disarray is Freddie Freeman … the first basemen hit .302 with 34 homers, 102 runs, 91 RBI, and six stolen bases for a team that won 68 games … as he continues to play in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, Wil Myers’ fantasy-friendly stats are primed for regression, but could still be a valuable bargain buy later in drafts … do not sleep on the Phillies’ Tommy Joseph … Ryan Howard’s replacement possesses impressive power

Player Team Positions
1 Paul Goldschmidt Ari 1B
2 Anthony Rizzo ChC 1B
3 Miguel Cabrera Det 1B
4 Freddie Freeman Atl 1B
5 Joey Votto Cin 1B
6 Edwin Encarnacion Cle 1B
7 Daniel Murphy Was 1B/2B
8 Wil Myers SD 1B
9 Eric Hosmer KC 1B
10 Jose Abreu CWS 1B
11 Chris Davis Bal 1B
12 Hanley Ramirez Bos 1B
13 Mark Trumbo Bal 1B
14 Albert Pujols LAA 1B
15 Carlos Santana LAA 1B
16 Matt Carpenter Stl 1B/2B/3B
17 Matt Holliday NYY 1B
18 Adrian Gonzalez LAD 1B
19 Brandon Belt SF 1B
20 C.J Cron LAA 1B
21 Greg Bird NYY 1B
22 Mike Napoli FA 1B
23 Brad Miller TB 1B/SS
24 Tommy Joseph Phi 1B
25 Chris Carter FA 1B
26 Wilmer Flores NYM 1B/3B
27 Mitch Moreland BOS 1B
28 Lucas Duda NYM 1B
29 Travis Shaw MIL 1B/3B
30 Brandon Moss FA 1B/OF

