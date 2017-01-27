The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy First Basemen

With four third basemen, a couple starting pitchers and, yes, a couple second basemen owning first-round ADP, Anthony Rizzo is currently on the outside looking in as 1B-2 in late-January … lost in the Braves’ disarray is Freddie Freeman … the first basemen hit .302 with 34 homers, 102 runs, 91 RBI, and six stolen bases for a team that won 68 games … as he continues to play in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, Wil Myers’ fantasy-friendly stats are primed for regression, but could still be a valuable bargain buy later in drafts … do not sleep on the Phillies’ Tommy Joseph … Ryan Howard’s replacement possesses impressive power

Player Team Positions 1 Paul Goldschmidt Ari 1B 2 Anthony Rizzo ChC 1B 3 Miguel Cabrera Det 1B 4 Freddie Freeman Atl 1B 5 Joey Votto Cin 1B 6 Edwin Encarnacion Cle 1B 7 Daniel Murphy Was 1B/2B 8 Wil Myers SD 1B 9 Eric Hosmer KC 1B 10 Jose Abreu CWS 1B 11 Chris Davis Bal 1B 12 Hanley Ramirez Bos 1B 13 Mark Trumbo Bal 1B 14 Albert Pujols LAA 1B 15 Carlos Santana LAA 1B 16 Matt Carpenter Stl 1B/2B/3B 17 Matt Holliday NYY 1B 18 Adrian Gonzalez LAD 1B 19 Brandon Belt SF 1B 20 C.J Cron LAA 1B 21 Greg Bird NYY 1B 22 Mike Napoli FA 1B 23 Brad Miller TB 1B/SS 24 Tommy Joseph Phi 1B 25 Chris Carter FA 1B 26 Wilmer Flores NYM 1B/3B 27 Mitch Moreland BOS 1B 28 Lucas Duda NYM 1B 29 Travis Shaw MIL 1B/3B 30 Brandon Moss FA 1B/OF

