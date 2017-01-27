The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Halpin: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

Fowler: Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

2017 Top Fantasy Catchers

Gary Sanchez is carrying a fourth-round ADP in late-January … that seems fair to me … by missing most of 2016, Kyle Schwarber lost his catcher eligibility … fellow Cubs’ prospect Wilson Contreras now owns C/OF eligibility in the Windy City … after a year hiatus at the position, fantasy owners can start up Evan Gattis behind the plate … he’s hit 20+ homers in four straight seasons as you pray for .250 batting average and .300+ OBP … I’m buying shares of J.T. Realmuto in 2017 as the converted first basemen may earn position eligibility at his old position, too … Realmuto stole 12 bases last year … Yadier Molina hit .365 with a .398 OBP in the second half of 2016

Player Team Positions 1 Buster Posey SF C 2 Gary Sanchez NYY C 3 Willson Contreras ChC C/OF 4 Jonathan Lucroy Tex C 5 Evan Gattis Hou C 6 J.T. Realmuto Mia C 7 Salvador Perez KC C 8 Brian McCann HOU C 9 Yasmani Grandal LAD C 10 Welington Castillo BAL C 11 Russell Martin Tor C 12 Yadier Molina Stl C 13 Matt Wieters Bal C 14 Wilson Ramos TB C 15 Derek Norris Was C 16 Stephen Vogt OAK C 17 Tom Murphy Col C 18 Cameron Rupp Phi C 19 Travis d’Arnaud NYM C 20 Mike Zunino Sea C 21 Devin Mesoraco Cin C 22 Francisco Cervelli Pit C 23 Yan Gomes Cle C 24 Austin Hedges SD C 25 James McCann DET C

