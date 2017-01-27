Yankees’ Gary Sanchez shoots to the top of 2017 fantasy baseball rankings at catcher
The fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its 2017 fantasy baseball rankings over the next two months. Need to join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Top Fantasy Catchers
Gary Sanchez is carrying a fourth-round ADP in late-January … that seems fair to me … by missing most of 2016, Kyle Schwarber lost his catcher eligibility … fellow Cubs’ prospect Wilson Contreras now owns C/OF eligibility in the Windy City … after a year hiatus at the position, fantasy owners can start up Evan Gattis behind the plate … he’s hit 20+ homers in four straight seasons as you pray for .250 batting average and .300+ OBP … I’m buying shares of J.T. Realmuto in 2017 as the converted first basemen may earn position eligibility at his old position, too … Realmuto stole 12 bases last year … Yadier Molina hit .365 with a .398 OBP in the second half of 2016
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Buster Posey
|SF
|C
|2
|Gary Sanchez
|NYY
|C
|3
|Willson Contreras
|ChC
|C/OF
|4
|Jonathan Lucroy
|Tex
|C
|5
|Evan Gattis
|Hou
|C
|6
|J.T. Realmuto
|Mia
|C
|7
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C
|8
|Brian McCann
|HOU
|C
|9
|Yasmani Grandal
|LAD
|C
|10
|Welington Castillo
|BAL
|C
|11
|Russell Martin
|Tor
|C
|12
|Yadier Molina
|Stl
|C
|13
|Matt Wieters
|Bal
|C
|14
|Wilson Ramos
|TB
|C
|15
|Derek Norris
|Was
|C
|16
|Stephen Vogt
|OAK
|C
|17
|Tom Murphy
|Col
|C
|18
|Cameron Rupp
|Phi
|C
|19
|Travis d’Arnaud
|NYM
|C
|20
|Mike Zunino
|Sea
|C
|21
|Devin Mesoraco
|Cin
|C
|22
|Francisco Cervelli
|Pit
|C
|23
|Yan Gomes
|Cle
|C
|24
|Austin Hedges
|SD
|C
|25
|James McCann
|DET
|C
