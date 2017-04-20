2016 Fantasy Baseball Winter Hot Stove Notes and Analysis
Major League Baseball’s 2015 hot stove at the winter meetings have not dissapointed. The Arizona Diamondbacks are pushing all their chips to the center of the table. The Boston Red Sox are once again flossing their fat wallets, while the Cubs’ Theo Epstein continues to dominate the roster structure chess game. Here’s a quick overview of some of the brand names on new teams for the 2016 fantasy baseball season with some notes below the table.
|2016 Fantasy Baseball Hitters – Hot Stove Movers
|Player
|New Team
|POS
|R
|RBI
|HR
|SB
|AVG
|Adam Lind
|SEA
|1B
|72
|87
|20
|0
|0.277
|Ben Zobrist
|CHC
|2B/OF
|76
|56
|13
|3
|0.276
|Mark Trumbo
|BAL
|DH/OF
|62
|64
|22
|0
|0.262
|Ender Inciarte
|ATL
|OF
|73
|45
|6
|21
|0.303
|Neil Walker
|NYM
|2B
|69
|71
|16
|4
|0.269
|Aaron Hicks
|NYY
|OF
|48
|33
|11
|13
|0.256
|Cameron Maybin
|DET
|OF
|65
|59
|10
|23
|0.267
|Brett Lawrie
|CWS
|3B
|64
|60
|16
|5
|0.260
|Andrelton Simmons
|LAA
|SS
|60
|44
|4
|5
|0.265
|Starlin Castro
|NYY
|SS
|52
|69
|11
|5
|0.265
|Erick Aybar
|ATL
|SS
|74
|44
|3
|15
|0.270
|Jon Jay
|SD
|OF
|25
|10
|1
|0
|0.210
|Jason Heyward
|CHC
|OF
|79
|60
|13
|23
|.293
|2016 Fantasy Baseball Pitchers – Hot Stove Movers
|Player
|New Team
|POS
|W
|K/9
|ERA
|WHIP
|SV
|Zack Greinke
|ARI
|SP
|19
|8.08
|1.66
|0.84
|0
|Ken Giles
|HOU
|RP
|6
|11.19
|1.8
|1.2
|15
|David Price
|BOS
|SP
|18
|9.19
|2.45
|1.08
|0
|John Lackey
|CHC
|SP
|13
|7.22
|2.77
|1.21
|0
|Shelby Miller
|ARI
|SP
|6
|7.50
|3.02
|1.25
|0
|Jordan Zimmermann
|DET
|SP
|13
|7.32
|3.66
|1.2
|0
|Jon Niese
|PIT
|SP
|9
|5.76
|4.13
|1.4
|0
|Wade Miley
|SEA
|SP
|11
|6.83
|4.46
|1.37
|0
|Johnny Cueto
|SF
|SP
|11
|7.47
|3.44
|1.13
|0
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS
|RP
|4
|13.20
|2.58
|1.04
|39
David Price is 6-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 11 starts (74 IP) at Fenway Park. The Red Sox only managed a .186 batting average against their new ace pitcher. However, the .225 BABIP does suggest Price is good, but not that good. Price’s postseason ERA of 6.17 was a far cry from his 2.45 regular season mark.
With Zack Greinke sticking within the same division, he’s got a 10 start / 62 IP sample size at Chase Field to work with heading into 2016. The $200-million man is 6-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 8.4 K/9 at this new home ballpark. The Diamondbacks hit .263 off him, but the .318 BABIP suggested a tinge of luck was involved.
On the other hand, Shelby Miller’s only start at Chase was a disaster. Control issues led to six walks and six hits. Miller lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs.
My favorite move as it pertains to fantasy baseball is Mark Trumbo’s arrival in Baltimore. He averaged nearly 32 homers per season his first three years in the league. Trumbo hit 22 combined homers for the Diamondbacks and Mariners in 2015. Although a much more well-rounded hitter, Adam Jones (also a righty) has averaged 16 homers at Camden Yards the past three seasons. It would be great if Trumbo improved against right-handed pitchers, but at 29 years old, there is reason to worry that time for improvement is gone. Regardless, if he can start 140+ games for the Orioles, I think Trumbo flirts with 30 homers for the first time since 2013.
The Blue Jays traded OF Ben Revere to the Nationals for RP Drew Storen on January 8. Revere probably becomes the Nats’ leadoff hitter, relegating Michael Taylor to a backup role, defense be damned. Storen replacing Roberto Osuna as the Jays’ closer seems likely, but the team hasn’t yet committed to that. so stay tuned. Perennial fantasy tease Michael Saunders figures to be the Jays’ Opening Day left fielder, but speedy prospect Dalton Pompey could push him.
On January 28, the Rays traded RP Jake McGee and and minor-league German Marquez to the Rockies for OF Corey Dickerson. Hitters don’t nosedive as much as you’d think when leaving Coors Field, but fantasy analyst/Rays fan Jason Collette tweeted that "Dickerson and (Brandon Guyer) make for a nice LF platoon." That’s bad for Dickerson, who probably drops to OF4/5 status as a result of this deal. McGee is the likely closer in Denver, and Brad Boxberger no longer has to worry about McGee looking over his shoulder in Tampa. Finally, Gerardo Parra has a clearer path to playing time in Colorado, and is certainly rosterable in mixed leagues.
The Brewers traded OF Khris Davis and his 27 homers to Oakland on February 12. Unfortunately, that sends Davis from one of baseball’s best home-run parks to one of the worst, and you’ll probably want to drop him to OF5 territory as a result. Davis’ departure from Milwaukee probably opens up left field for whiff-happy slugger Domingo Santana, but keep an eye on power/speed prospect Rymer Liriano, who is getting a second chance after being DFA’d by the Padres.
Dexter Fowler’s return to the Cubs doesn’t really change his status as an OF4, but it will affect some of his teammates. Jorge Soler looks like a part-time left fielder now, while hype-tastic Kyle Schwarber is more likely to lose at bats against tough lefties (and maybe even not-so-tough lefties). Schwarber is still a strong fantasy catcher option, but his status as a top-30 pick just got a bit riskier that it already was.
The Rangers have reportedly signed Ian Desmond to be their regular left fielder, and we need to remember that he had three consecutive 20-20 seasons before a disappointing 2015. Desmond isn’t perfect, but he’s still SS-eligible, and looks to be a much better value than the youngsters (Lindor, Seager) being drafted 50 or 60 picks earlier. Will it really be surprising if Desmond is better than both of those guys this season?
Editor’s Note: we’ll continue to add updates and tidbits to this page over the next two months.