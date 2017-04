Puig leads MLB with three homers

After poking two Jered Weaver pitches over the fence on Thursday, Yasiel Puig’s three homers lifted him atop MLB’s leaderboard. That’s three dingers in two games for a guy who hit 11 all last season. The 26-year-old outfielder is hitting over .400 four games into the season.

For anybody who has followed Puig’s career, his appeal has waned over the past two seasons as productivity ceased and reliability was questioned.