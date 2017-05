Quick Hits: Part I

Ian Desmond went 3-for-5 and cranked his first two homers in Colorado’s win over San Diego … a fractured hand cost him the first month of the season … Fantasy owners should consider that both taters were served up by Jered Weaver … Yasiel Puig hit two homers off Weaver on April 6, and has just two since … Ryan Zimmerman added two more hits to his season total of 41 … his batting average ticked up to an absurd .427.