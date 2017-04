Turner can return April 20th

Nationals manager Dusty Baker didn't sound too concerned about Trea Turner's hamstring tweak, which forced him from last Saturday's game. Bakers' comments were a little wearier on Sunday and, on Monday, Turner hit the 10-day DL retroactive to April 9. Stephen Drew (.266 / .339 / .524 in 2016) will slide into the shortstop slot with Turner out.

Here are five potential fantasy baseball replacements available in more than 50 percent of leagues on FOXSports.com.

Note: it wasn't easy to find suitable options as 20 players with fantasy eligibility at short were owned in more than 50 percent of leagues. That's 20 players with 30 MLB teams.