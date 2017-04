Injury Roundup

Blue Jays third baseman re-injured his right calf Thursday against the Orioles, per Sportsnet. Donaldson exited the game in the sixth inning and is listed as day-to-day.

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond (hand) took infield practice Thursday and is scheduled to start batting practice next week, according to the Denver Post.

Pitcher Jon Gray is day-to-day after aggravating a toe injury in Colorado’s win over the Giants. Gray is day-to-day while Desmond is on the 10-day DL.

Buster Posey (head) could return from the disabled list as he has resumed weight lifting and conditioning, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.