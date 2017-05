DOWN: Aledmys Diaz

Diaz is really struggling as of late, managing just a .192 on-base percentage over the last seven days. Luckily, he is keeping his strikeout rate in check at 10.1 percent, but he’s only walking two percent of the time. Not sure how this is even possible when most batters are walking at least eight percent of the time. That said, his .207 BABIP is way below his 2016 figure of .312. I would expect his offensive game to pick up at least somewhat as the season moves along.