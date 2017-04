Down: Masahiro Tanaka

Tanaka was the Yankees’ best pitcher in 2016, but 2017 has not been kind to him. His BB/9 (up from 1.62 to 5.14), HR/9 (up from 0.99 to 1.93) and HR/FB (12.0% to 18.8) have all moved in the wrong direction. It would be one thing if Tanaka had fallen victim to poor defense, but a 5.00 xFIP doesn't really help owners confidence.

He’s simply not hitting his spots, and the Yankees have paid the price -- they are 1-2 in his three starts.