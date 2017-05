Injury Roundup

Noah Syndergaard (lat) could be out as long as three months.

The dreaded and mysterious “tightness” continues to plague major leaguers. Corey Kluber has reportedly been experiencing back tightness and may see a stint on the DL. He is listed as day-to-day for the time being.

Kris Bryant exited Tuesday’s game with calf tightness, but says he will play Wednesday.

Miguel Cabrera bowed out in the eighth inning after he was bothered by groin tightness. The injury does not appear to be serious.

Cole Hamels did not play Tuesday due to tightness in his oblique, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Contrary to manager Buck Showalter’s belief he would not spend time on the DL, Wellington Castillo (shoulder) is in fact headed to the 10-day DL.

The Yankees plan to activate catcher Gary Sanchez from the DL on Friday, according to Newsday.