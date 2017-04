Cotton shuts down KC

Oakland starting pitcher Jharel Cotton notched his first quality start of the season when he shut down Kansas City for seven scoreless innings. Cotton also struck out six batters and did not allow a single run. Cotton (SP-60) is one of the league’s more intriguing young pitchers. In five 2016 outings, he was 2-0 with a 2.15 ERA. Cotton’s xFIP (4.32) shows he may not be quite as dominant going forward, but he’s off to a solid start.