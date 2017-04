Feldman Stifles Cards

Reds starter Scott Feldman (SP-172) bounced back from an Opening Day loss to the Phillies with an impressive outing against St. Louis. Feldman struck out six and didn’t allow an earned run over six innings in the Reds 8-0 victory. Feldman was not projected to have a great season (4.17 xFIP in 2016 and a career 4.38 ERA in 13 seasons), but it’s at least encouraging the veteran was able to shut down such a solid lineup.

In that same game, the struggles of Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (SP-15) were a surprise especially considering his great Opening Day (10 strikeouts, no earned runs, 7 1/3 innings pitched). On Sunday, he surrendered five earned runs in five innings pitched while tallying only three strikeouts.