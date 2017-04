An illness continues to plague the Red Sox as both Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez are not in Friday’s lineup, according to the Providence Journal. Both are day-to-day. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is also on the bereavement list.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton sustained a small nasal fracture after he was hit by a pitch, but won’t require any time on the DL.

Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani has been transferred to the 60-day DL.

Angels pitcher Garrett Richards will undergo an MRI Friday after experiencing bicep cramps, per the Los Angeles Times.