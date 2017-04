Injury Roundup

Seattle’s Felix Hernandez has been nursing a groin injury, but should be ready to make his next start, according to the Seattle Times.

Newsday is reporting Mets ace Noah Syndergaard will have his second start of the season pushed back from Saturday to Sunday after developing a blister during his Opening Day start.

Cleveland starter Corey Kluber also struggled with blister issues in a shaky start where the Rangers scored five runs in the first three innings, according to MLB.com.

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (3B-9) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Marlins, according to the Washington Post.