Quick Hits: Part I

Matt Carpenter and Randal Grichuk drove in all eight RBI for the Cardinals in the first game of their double header… Carpenter went 2-for-5 and smashed a walk off grand slam to give the Cards the 8-4 win … Grichuck kept St. Louis afloat with a two-run shot for this third dinger of the season … After Thursday’s action, both Grichuk and Carpenter have three homers and 11 RBI … The duo combined for just one hit in the second leg of the back-to-back … outfielder Dexter Fowler has eight hits in his last five games.