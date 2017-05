Nunez still stealing

Eduardo Nunez was all over the place for the Giants in Monday’s win over the Dodgers. Nunez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. He also swiped his 10th bag of the season tying him for fourth in the league. Nunez stole a career high 40 bases in 2016 and appears to be on track for another stellar season on the basepaths.