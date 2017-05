Injury Roundup

Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) is still a couple days away from returning to the Mets lineup.

Twins starter Phil Hughes was placed on the 10-day DL with shoulder discomfort, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Eric Thames was removed from Sunday’s game with a leg cramp. Thames is listed as day-to-day.

Manny Machado’s (hand) X-rays came back clean after he was hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game.

Taijuan Walker has been placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to May 20 as he deals with a blister issue.