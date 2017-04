Injury Roundup

Seattle starter Drew Smyly will serve a stint on the 60-day DL, according to the Seattle Times. Smyly will not throw for six weeks as he nurses an elbow injury.

Cardinals’ outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be reevaluated today after being diagnosed with a head contusion. Piscotty was hit by a relay throw to home which struck him in his helmet.

Tigers’ outfielder Justin Upton is day-to-day with a knee contusion. According to the Detroit Free Press, manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t think it will keep Upton out for any significant period of time.

Felix Hernandez will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, as reported by MLB.com. Hernandez, who has been dealing with a groin injury is on schedule to start on Saturday against the Angels.

After straining his right shoulder with Team Netherlands during the WBC, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius will begin a throwing program as reported by the Associated Press. Expect Ronald Torreyes to fill in at shortstop until Gregorius returns in May.

