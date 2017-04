Injury Roundup

Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez dodged a bullet when his hand X-rays came back negative. Gomez took a Clayton Kershaw fastball to his right hand and is listed as day-to-day.

Braves outfielder Matt Kemp is expected to rejoin the Braves lineup Thursday against the Nationals, according to the Braves Radio Network.

The Washington Post is reporting that Trea Turner played shortstop in his rehab game and stole a base as he rehabs that bad hammy. It appears Turner will be back with the Nats by the weekend.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius will head to Tampa for a rehab assignment starting Friday, per the New York Daily News.

Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been diagnosed with a right wrist contusion as reported by the New York Daily News. He is listed as day-to-day.