Fantasy Baseball News & Notes: Bundy shines in debut

Lets take a look at some of the fantasy baseball news for April 6.

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy continues his comeback story after a dominant start against the Blue Jays Wednesday. In Bundy’s latest chapter he was masterful, fanning eight batters and allowing just one earned run in seven innings. Bundy is owned in only 20.9% of FOX Fantasy baseball leagues and is an intriguing waiver wire possibility. It was just the 15th start in five years for Bundy, the fourth overall pick in 2011, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013. Bundy suffered another setback when a right shoulder issue caused him to miss most of the second half in 2015. Bundy started 14 games last season posting a 4.52 ERA and 10-6 record.