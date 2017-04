Injury Roundup

Yoenis Cespedes is expected to miss two to three days with the dreaded hamstring tweak, according to the New York Daily News.

The Dallas Morning News is reporting Adrian Beltre (calf) began ramping up his workouts on Wednesday. Beltre is just starting to put weight on his strained calf and isn’t expected to return until May.

Daniel Murphy sat out Thursday due to tightness in his right leg, as reported by MASN. The injury is believed to be minor and he is expected to return today.

Indians’ second baseman Jason Kipnis (shoulder) should rejoin the club this weekend in Chicago.

Reds’ catcher Devin Mesoraco (hip) is expected to remain on his rehab assignment at least through this weekend, per MLB.com.