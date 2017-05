Injury Roundup

Jacoby Ellsbury should be able to play Tuesday after injuring his elbow in Monday’s game against Toronto. He is currently listed as day-to-day. Check your fantasy lineups prior to New York’s 7:05 PM EST start in the event the Yankees choose to rest him.

Rockies manager Bud Black said David Dahl is still “a ways away” from returning to full game action.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Buck Showalter does not believe Wellington Castillo (neck) will require any time on the DL.

Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ continues to rehab, but is not close to being ready for full game action.

Angels first baseman C.J. Cron has been diagnosed with a foot contusion, per the Orange County Register. Cron is eligible to return from the DL on May 9.