Injury Roundup

The Miami Herald is reporting Christian Yelich left Tuesday’s game due to a hip flexor injury.

After a collision in the outfield with Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson has been diagnosed with a strained neck. Manager Dave Roberts does not believe he will require a stint on the DL, but the Dodgers will monitor him closely. Puig was able to stay in the game after the collision.

Greg Bird (ankle) will go to Tampa on Sunday for extended Spring Training, according to the New York Post.

AJ Pollock may not need to go on a rehab assignment before returning from the DL, per FanRag Sports.

Marlins pitcher Wei-Yin Chen received a plasma injection in his elbow, but there is still no timetable for his return.