Injury Roundup

Noah Syndergaard will see a doctor Thursday and most likely receive an MRI for a bicep issue. The Mets ace was unable to lift his arm above his shoulder when his bicep stiffened up yesterday. He will pitch Sunday if he has a clean bill of health. He is listed as day-to-day.

J.D. Martinez (foot) took live batting practice Wednesday and will play in an extended Spring Training game when he is ready. Martinez is on the 10-day DL and is not expected to return until sometime in early-May.

Orioles closer Zach Britton (forearm) will pitch in a minor league game Friday and may be activated from the DL as early as Sunday, according to MASN.

MLB.com is reporting that Clayton Kershaw is not concerned about his bruised right calf. Kershaw is currently listed as day-to-day.

Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller (elbow) has a ligament issue and is reportedly considering Tommy John surgery. Miller has been placed on the 10-day DL.

Jose Abreu is expected to return Friday against the Tigers after he suffered a mild hip flexor strain on Wednesday.