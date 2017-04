Despite violent inning, Piscotty still knows

Since Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty was plunked three times while rounding the bases on April 4, he’s batting .278 with a 21.1% strikeout rate.

Cardinals starter Mike Leake threw seven shutout innings to prevent a Nationals’ sweep of the Cardinals. The 6-1 victory over the Nats featured seven strikeouts and no walks. One of Leake’s most promising early trends has been his propensity to keep the ball on the ground. He is sporting a 48.7% ground ball percentage and he has yet to allow a home run.