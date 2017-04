Noah Syndergaard misses start with bicep tendonitis

Syndergaard's scheduled Wednesday start was pushed back a day in hopes his tired arm would wake up in time for an early first pitch on Thursday. Instead, Thor's flamethrower hit the snooze button. Manager Terry Collins tagged it “tired arm,” while others believe bicep tendonitis was the ailment. Reports are Syndergaard couldn’t lift his arm above his shoulder.

So, less than a week after Madison Bumgarner – he of the uber-early average draft position – was placed on the disabled list following a dirt bike accident, fellow SP-1 Syndergaard could join him.

Here are four potential replacements on the waiver wire.