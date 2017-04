Catcher - Stephen Vogt

In a league where several teams support a catcher-by-committee, Vogt is the most widely available catcher with the best chance to play on a regular basis. He's averaged 135+ games played the past two season with the A's. If you look elsewhere, catcher platoons will make setting your lineups a challenge.

Vogt is hitting .258 this season, but his BABIP is 20 points below career norms. For those waiting out Gary Sanchez's injury, Vogt is a good bet.