Red Sox Flu

A widespread illness has ravaged the Red Sox to start the season. Multiple Boston players, including Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts, Joe Kelly and Mitch Moreland, have surrendered to the illness. Andrew Benintendi appeared to have joined the list Saturday when he began vomiting during the team’s loss to the Tigers. Ramirez, as well as reliever Robbie Ross Jr, tested positive for influenza with Ross being sent to the 10-day disabled list.

Influenza (the flu) is a viral infection that attacks the respiratory system and can lead to a wide assortment of symptoms including fever, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches and fatigue. Because the flu is a virus, antibiotics are not an option. Instead, an antiviral drug like oseltamivir (Tamiflu) may be taken as well as multiple over-the-counter medications to address specific symptoms. However, time is still a necessary requirement of recuperation in order for the medication to kick in and for the affected individual to recover from the aftereffects of their specific symptoms.