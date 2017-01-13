Alex Bregman - Astros - SS/3B

From 2011-2013, the Astros averaged less than 60 wins per season. The paltry play also awarded them an opportunity to rebuild their farm system via the Draft. Fans and fantasy owners have enjoyed the fruits of that minor league labor over the past three campaigns. In terms of production at the plate, we were first treated to the emergence of George Springer, then Carlos Correa and, last year, the second pick from the 2015 MLB Draft, Alex Bregman. The 22-year-old hit 20 homers at AA and AAA before a late-July call-up last season. Bregman started off 2-38 at the plate. Not exactly the hot bat the Astros were looking for off the jump. However, he hit .307 the rest of August with 22 runs, 20 RBI and five homers. Without question, he’s got great potential to hit 20+ homers in 2017. Owners just need to keep an eye on the 24 percent strikeout rate and make sure that doesn’t spike.