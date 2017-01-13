Michael Brantley - Indians - OF

At one time, it appeared the Tribe got burned in the C.C. Sabathia-to-the-Brewers trade. Milwaukee’s prospect Matt LaPorta was the key piece of that 2008 deal. He failed to stick with the Indians and fizzled out in the Mexican League. Leave it to the player to be named later in that trade to save face. Michael Brantley showed great promise as a reliable, everyday outfielder with 20/20/.300+ fantasy potential.

However, 2015 offseason shoulder surgery eventually led to shoulder fatigue and bicep injuries, which muted most of the 29-year-old’s 2016 season. On more than one occasion, it appeared Brantley was close to a minor league rehab stint only for a flare up and setback to slam the door on a healthy prognosis. As this report states, “seeing is believing” as it pertains to Brantley’s 2017 outlook and potential fantasy production. In the moment, however, he’s a risky investment.