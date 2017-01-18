A.J. Pollock - Diamondbacks – OF

Raise your hand if Pollock’s April elbow injury ruined at least one of your fantasy teams last season? Yeah, me too. Just remember that Pollock was outstanding in 2015, batting .315 with 20 homers, 76 RBI, 111 runs and 39 steals to rank as fantasy’s third-best outfielder.

We shouldn’t count on a full repeat of that breakout season, but as a late third-round pick, Pollock will probably be worth it. FanGraphs’ Steamer projections have him pegged for 16 homers with 25 stolen bases, and his career BA is .293. Grabbing Pollock’s diverse skillset will require confidence about adding big power or starting pitching later.