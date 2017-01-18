Michael Conforto – Mets – OF

OMG Mets will you just leave this guy alone and let him play? The team has been trying to trade Jay Bruce in an effort to clear space for Conforto, and that’s the right move. Conforto struggled mightily last May and June before getting sent to Triple A, and wasn’t all that great after he came back. But we’re not going to write off a talented hitter who posted a decent .725 OPS at age 23.

Conforto’s brief history suggests that a .280 BA with 20 home runs is possible if he gets regular playing time (and strikes out a lot less than he did in 2016). He was a popular fantasy breakout candidate last season, and is being forgotten right now. If Bruce gets shipped out, try to target Conforto as your mixed league OF5.