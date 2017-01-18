Kyle Schwarber – Cubs – C/OF

The Cubs’ postseason folk hero has an added bonus in FOXSports.com leagues: Since he played only two regular-season games in 2016, we gave him catcher eligibility based on his 2015 playing time. Game changer!

Schwarber is going in the sixth round per ADP, but being able to draft him as a backstop your calculus might need to adjust. He’ll probably bat leadoff ahead of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, adding a ton of runs to his likely 25-plus homers. Would you grab him ahead of Lucroy and Sanchez near the 4/5 turn?