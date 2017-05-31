Position notes

Starting pitcher: Max Scherzer ($13,300) is the best top-end play, but also the most expensive by quite a bit. I think I’d lean toward deGrom if I was going to spend … Chris Archer has historically been a better pitcher at home (3.19 career home ERA vs. 3.86 road) … Paxton’s problems are about staying healthy, not pitching well when he IS healthy. He has averaged 25.4 DK points in six starts … Jaime Garcia ($7,600) has averaged 26.6 DK points over his last two starts, and faces a Trout-less Angels’ lineup … The Braves have averaged 3.8 runs per game since Freddie Freeman’s injury, putting Jesse Chavez ($6,900) in play. I prefer Chavez to Garcia.

Catcher: Kevin Gausman is bad enough that you might want to pay the $4,500 for Gary Sanchez … There’s a gulf between Sanchez and Perez ($2,900), who gets to face Boyd.

First base: Logan Morrison ($4,700) is in a sweet spot vs. Bibens-Dirkx … I prefer Miguel Cabrera ($4,400) to Bruce, Duda and Holliday in the next tier … Albert Pujols ($3,800) goes for homer No. 600 vs. Garcia.

Second base: Robinson Cano ($4,800) is clearly the top play, which is why he costs so much … Neil Walker ($4,200) looks pretty good vs. Junior Guerra … If Andrew Romine ($3,200) is back in the Tigers’ leadoff spot tonight, you can consider him vs. Kennedy.

Third base: Manny Machado has been slumping, but is $4K vs. Masahiro Tanaka the time to jump back in? … Kyle Seager ($3,700) is too cheap vs. Antonio Senzatela, and not just because he hit two homers on Wednesday … If it wasn’t for Seager at the same price, I’d like Todd Frazier vs. Pomeranz. In fact, he’s still not a bad play in tournaments, or even if you don’t want too many Mariners in cash games … With Gyorko probably headed to the paternity list, Jhonny Peralta ($3,000) could bat high in the order vs. Ryu.

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts ($4,600) and Jean Segura ($4,200) over Turner and Seager at the high end … Tim Anderson ($3,100) is interesting if he bats high in the order vs. Pomeranz … I wonder if the Nats will play the BvP game with Stephen Drew ($2,600), who has three homers in 37 plate appearances vs. Cain.

Outfield: I prefer Betts and Conforto at $4,900 and J.D. Martinez ($4,800) over all the $5K guys, though Corey Dickerson ($5,300) isn’t bad … Will Babe Gardner ($4,600) go deep again vs. Gausman? … Kevin Kiermaier ($4,300) is swinging a hot bat, with 92 DK points over his last seven games. Great matchup with Bibens-Dirkx, too … Benintendi is mentioned above … Consider Ben Gamel ($3,500) if he bats second vs. Senzatela … Look for Leury Garcia ($3,500) to lead off vs. Pomeranz … Hey, Lorenzo Cain ($3,200)! Can you please bust out against Matt Boyd? Thanks … EY Jr. is mentioned above.