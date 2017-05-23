Position notes

Starting pitcher: If you pay up for Kershaw, your cash-game SP2 should probably be Jimmy Nelson ($7,600), Lance Lynn ($7,200) or Corbin. I prefer the cheaper Corbin, even though the White Sox hit lefties better than righties … Two of Lester’s nine starts have netted more than 20 DK points. Eh … McCullers is in play against a Tigers lineup that strikes out a lot. McCullers has been a MUCH better pitcher at home in his brief career (2.11 ERA, .282 wOBA) … Rick Porcello ($8,500) has whiffed 25 batters over his last five starts … If you’re going to dig deep, how about Harvey ($6,500) at home against against a bad Padres lineup? He’s combustible, but still getting decent strikeout numbers.

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, again good but expensive at $4,700 … Sal Perez ($3,800) looks much friendlier vs. Jordan Montgomery. Perez has eight home runs in 19 road games so far, and Yankee Stadium is a great place to homer … Evan Gattis ($3,600) is one of many Astros to consider vs. Jordan Zimmermann … Stephen Vogt ($3,100) is the cheap play vs. Jose Urena.

First base: Sure, Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400) is a guy you want to roster … Eric Thames ($4,800) has a nice matchup to snap out of his recent slump … I prefer Josh Bell ($3,900) to Justin Bour, LoMo and Matt Holliday in the same price range … Lucas Duda ($3,400) and Luis Valbuena ($3,100) are cheaper options to consider.

Second base: I prefer Jose Altuve ($4,900) to Daniel Murphy at the top of the food chain … Ditto for Jonathan Villar ($4,300) over Starlin Castro in the next tier … Neil Walker ($3,800) is in a terrific spot vs. Chacin … Yolmer Sanchez ($3,400) could lead off for the White Sox vs. Corbin.

Third base: Man, Jake Lamb ($5,500) and his teammates are expensive … Nolan Arenado ($5,100) might be worth the price vs. Zach Eflin, but I’d rather have Lamb … Miguel Sano ($4,600) is a HR threat against the recently vulnerable Dylan Bundy … Travis Shaw ($4,400) is another Brewer to consider … Josh Harrison ($4,000) can save you a few bucks compared to the others … Valbuena fits here, too.

Shortstop: Carlos Correa ($4,700) over Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager and Jean Segura at the top … Why did Dansby Swanson ($3,600) get dropped to eighth again on Monday? Sigh … If you want to save here, it’s probably with Freddy Galvis ($3,300) vs. German Marquez.

Outfield: Bryce Harper ($5,400) and Mookie Betts ($5,000) are the premium plays … Michael Conforto ($4,800) and David Peralta ($4,700) look terrific in the next tier … George Springer ($4,300) is downright cheap for his matchup with the terrible Zimmermann … Benintendi’s price ($3,900) should put him in a lot of lineups, as noted above … Hi, I’m Josh Reddick ($3,600), and I’ll be part of your Astros’ stack … Christian Yelich ($3,400) is too cheap … I don’t know who will lead off for the D-backs, but Gregor Blanco ($3,200) carries a friendlier price than Rey Fuentes ($3,600) … Margot is mentioned above.