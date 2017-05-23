Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll play the 15-game main slate.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version (usually single-entry) – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Suggesting the low-priced J.C. Ramirez (20.8 DK points) was Monday’s highlight. The rest was pretty much a disaster, including the lineups. The Tigers getting one hit off Brad Peacock & Co. was especially bad.
Season status: Plus $1.50
News & notes
Clayton Kershaw ($13,400) is the night’s biggest favorite at minus-270 over the Cardinals … Next up are Lance McCullers ($10,200, minus-195), Jon Lester ($11,100, minus-186) and Patrick Corbin ($7,000, minus-186) … The highest projected run total is 10 for Rangers-Red Sox (Cashner-Porcello) and White Sox-Diamondbacks (Covey-Corbin) … Rain is in the forecast for Mariners-Nats in D.C.
Joe Ross ($5,900) returns from the minors to start tonight for the Nats … Look for Nelson Cruz to play right field a couple of times while the M’s are in D.C.
The Locks
It’s not Kershaw at that salary. How about Andrew Benintendi, whose $3,900 salary is too low against Andrew Cashner, and can help you fit some more expensive players? The higher-salaried option here would be David Peralta ($4,700).
The Bargains
Cash: Matt Harvey has been bad enough that Manuel Margot ($2,800) has to be a strong consideration in the Padres’ leadoff spot.
Tournaments: If red-hot 2B Eric Sogard ($3,400) is back atop the Milwaukee lineup, he’s worth a look vs. Joe Biagini.
The Stacks
It’s easy to love the Diamondbacks against Dylan Covey, who has allowed multiple homers in each of his last four starts. If you can stack some D-backs, go for it.
The Astros beat out the Brewers, Nats and Red Sox in my next tier of teams. A possible pivot could be the Mets against Jhoulys Chacin, who has an 8.77 ERA with a 1.83 WHIP in five road starts.
The Guys to Avoid
Obviously, no Cardinals hitters against Kershaw. In BvP news, Andrew McCutchen has struck out 10 times in 24 plate appearances versus R.A. Dickey.
Position notes
Starting pitcher: If you pay up for Kershaw, your cash-game SP2 should probably be Jimmy Nelson ($7,600), Lance Lynn ($7,200) or Corbin. I prefer the cheaper Corbin, even though the White Sox hit lefties better than righties … Two of Lester’s nine starts have netted more than 20 DK points. Eh … McCullers is in play against a Tigers lineup that strikes out a lot. McCullers has been a MUCH better pitcher at home in his brief career (2.11 ERA, .282 wOBA) … Rick Porcello ($8,500) has whiffed 25 batters over his last five starts … If you’re going to dig deep, how about Harvey ($6,500) at home against against a bad Padres lineup? He’s combustible, but still getting decent strikeout numbers.
Catcher: Gary Sanchez, again good but expensive at $4,700 … Sal Perez ($3,800) looks much friendlier vs. Jordan Montgomery. Perez has eight home runs in 19 road games so far, and Yankee Stadium is a great place to homer … Evan Gattis ($3,600) is one of many Astros to consider vs. Jordan Zimmermann … Stephen Vogt ($3,100) is the cheap play vs. Jose Urena.
First base: Sure, Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400) is a guy you want to roster … Eric Thames ($4,800) has a nice matchup to snap out of his recent slump … I prefer Josh Bell ($3,900) to Justin Bour, LoMo and Matt Holliday in the same price range … Lucas Duda ($3,400) and Luis Valbuena ($3,100) are cheaper options to consider.
Second base: I prefer Jose Altuve ($4,900) to Daniel Murphy at the top of the food chain … Ditto for Jonathan Villar ($4,300) over Starlin Castro in the next tier … Neil Walker ($3,800) is in a terrific spot vs. Chacin … Yolmer Sanchez ($3,400) could lead off for the White Sox vs. Corbin.
Third base: Man, Jake Lamb ($5,500) and his teammates are expensive … Nolan Arenado ($5,100) might be worth the price vs. Zach Eflin, but I’d rather have Lamb … Miguel Sano ($4,600) is a HR threat against the recently vulnerable Dylan Bundy … Travis Shaw ($4,400) is another Brewer to consider … Josh Harrison ($4,000) can save you a few bucks compared to the others … Valbuena fits here, too.
Shortstop: Carlos Correa ($4,700) over Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager and Jean Segura at the top … Why did Dansby Swanson ($3,600) get dropped to eighth again on Monday? Sigh … If you want to save here, it’s probably with Freddy Galvis ($3,300) vs. German Marquez.
Outfield: Bryce Harper ($5,400) and Mookie Betts ($5,000) are the premium plays … Michael Conforto ($4,800) and David Peralta ($4,700) look terrific in the next tier … George Springer ($4,300) is downright cheap for his matchup with the terrible Zimmermann … Benintendi’s price ($3,900) should put him in a lot of lineups, as noted above … Hi, I’m Josh Reddick ($3,600), and I’ll be part of your Astros’ stack … Christian Yelich ($3,400) is too cheap … I don’t know who will lead off for the D-backs, but Gregor Blanco ($3,200) carries a friendlier price than Rey Fuentes ($3,600) … Margot is mentioned above.
