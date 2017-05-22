Position notes

Starting pitcher: Greinke is a terrific play, but for $12K? Yikes … Michael Pineda ($10,500) has been very good, and has a good matchup with the bad Royals. Yankee Stadium can make you queasy, though … The Braves have scored 14 runs in the four games since Freddie Freeman got hurt. This matchup puts Gerrit Cole ($9,700) in play … John Lackey ($9,000) faces a Giants’ lineup that has been the MLB’s worst vs. RHP … The less expensive tournament plays are Mike Foltynewicz ($7,500) against a Pirates’ lineup that hasn’t been hitting at all lately, Jerad Eickhoff ($6,900) versus a Rockies’ squad that is weaker on the road, and Ramirez (who is mentioned above).

Catcher: Gary Sanchez ($4,700) is a solid play vs. Vargas, but the price is obviously high … Alex Avila ($3,600) has been very good lately, with 63 DK points in his last six games. His matchup with Peacock is excellent. Avila has batted second in each of the last two games … Perez is mentioned above; he’s the logical play here.

First base: Joey Votto ($4,900) is a better play than Paul Goldschmidt for the money … Santana ($4,400) looks solid vs. Scott Feldman, but make sure he plays due to the interleague DH issue … Who had Logan Morrison ($4,100) down for 11 homers by May 21? Anyone? … If you don’t want to pay premium prices, Matt Holliday ($4,000) is a really good option vs. Vargas … Avila fits here, too.

Second base: Hey, another Yankee! Starlin Castro is averaging 10.7 DK ppg at Yankee Stadium this season … Jason Kipnis ($4,300) is starting to heat up, with 12 hits in his last seven games … In the mid-range tier, I prefer Cesar Hernandez ($3,900) to Ian Happ and Jose Ramirez … Red-hot Adam Frazier ($3,700) should lead off vs. Foltynewicz.

Third base: I like this matchup for Jake Lamb, but $5,600? Come on … Kris Bryant ($5,100) vs. the shaky Ty Blach is a much better option … Miguel Sano ($4,700) is always a threat to homer, and faces Ubaldo … Why doesn’t Mike Moustakas ($3,600) get any respect? Due to ballpark and opposing pitcher, he’s a decent bet to go deep tonight.

Shortstop: Lindor is mentioned above … Addison Russell ($3,700) would be a good play if he hadn’t recently been dropped to the lower third of the order … The surging Dansby Swanson ($3,600) batted second on Sunday. He’ll face Cole, though … After Lindor, I hate this position today.

Outfield: J.D. Martinez ($5,200) has six homers in nine games since coming off the DL, and faces Peacock … It’s hard to argue with Aaron Judge ($5,000) vs. the flyball-prone Vargas … David Peralta ($4,500) is probably my favorite Diamondback … Billy Hamilton ($4,700) has seven double-digit DK games in his last 10 … If the Yankees bat Aaron Hicks ($3,900) near the top of the order, jump on him … Adam Frazier fits here, too … Robbie Grossman ($3,700) batting second vs. Ubaldo looks solid.