Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll play the nine-game main slate.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version (usually single-entry) – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Friday's recap
Lock of the day (Jake Lamb) homered twice, and I’d like to thank him for making me look smart. Those who stacked D-backs got eight runs in the first inning and 10 overall, but only Lamb and David Peralta (21 DK points) posted big numbers.
The night’s biggest favorite is Zack Greinke ($12,000) at minus-195 over the White Sox … Three games have projected run totals of 9.5 – Twins-Orioles, Indians-Reds and White Sox-Diamondbacks … Rain is possible for Pirates-Braves, Royals-Yankees and Twins-O’s, so be careful if you use any of their players.
Francisco Lindor ($4,600) is by far the best option at SS. You probably don’t want Carlos Correa vs. Michael Fulmer, Zack Cozart is dealing with a wrist injury, and the rest of the pickings are pretty slim. Lindor’s matchup with Scott Feldman isn’t bad at all.
The Bargains
Cash: The sub-$3K options tonight aren’t good, so let’s go with Salvador Perez ($3,300). He’s cheap, leads all catchers in homers with 11, plays at Yankee Stadium, and faces a pitcher in Pineda whose good performances have been accompanied by too many home runs (10 in 47 1/3 IP).
Tournaments: Perez again? Nah, we have to try someone else. The tournament argument for Angels SP J.C. Ramirez ($7,300) is that the Rays have struck out more than any other team by a fairly significant margin.
The Stacks
With Brad Peacock having allowed 41 homers in 280 career innings, let’s roll with some Tigers. Other options are the Cubs, D-backs, Orioles, Twins, Yankees and Phillies. The Phils would be your low-owned option vs. Jeff Hoffman.
The Guys to Avoid
I won’t be using the Astros’ hitters against Fulmer. They’re obviously good, but the matchup isn’t.
Position notes
Starting pitcher: Greinke is a terrific play, but for $12K? Yikes … Michael Pineda ($10,500) has been very good, and has a good matchup with the bad Royals. Yankee Stadium can make you queasy, though … The Braves have scored 14 runs in the four games since Freddie Freeman got hurt. This matchup puts Gerrit Cole ($9,700) in play … John Lackey ($9,000) faces a Giants’ lineup that has been the MLB’s worst vs. RHP … The less expensive tournament plays are Mike Foltynewicz ($7,500) against a Pirates’ lineup that hasn’t been hitting at all lately, Jerad Eickhoff ($6,900) versus a Rockies’ squad that is weaker on the road, and Ramirez (who is mentioned above).
Catcher: Gary Sanchez ($4,700) is a solid play vs. Vargas, but the price is obviously high … Alex Avila ($3,600) has been very good lately, with 63 DK points in his last six games. His matchup with Peacock is excellent. Avila has batted second in each of the last two games … Perez is mentioned above; he’s the logical play here.
First base: Joey Votto ($4,900) is a better play than Paul Goldschmidt for the money … Santana ($4,400) looks solid vs. Scott Feldman, but make sure he plays due to the interleague DH issue … Who had Logan Morrison ($4,100) down for 11 homers by May 21? Anyone? … If you don’t want to pay premium prices, Matt Holliday ($4,000) is a really good option vs. Vargas … Avila fits here, too.
Second base: Hey, another Yankee! Starlin Castro is averaging 10.7 DK ppg at Yankee Stadium this season … Jason Kipnis ($4,300) is starting to heat up, with 12 hits in his last seven games … In the mid-range tier, I prefer Cesar Hernandez ($3,900) to Ian Happ and Jose Ramirez … Red-hot Adam Frazier ($3,700) should lead off vs. Foltynewicz.
Third base: I like this matchup for Jake Lamb, but $5,600? Come on … Kris Bryant ($5,100) vs. the shaky Ty Blach is a much better option … Miguel Sano ($4,700) is always a threat to homer, and faces Ubaldo … Why doesn’t Mike Moustakas ($3,600) get any respect? Due to ballpark and opposing pitcher, he’s a decent bet to go deep tonight.
Shortstop: Lindor is mentioned above … Addison Russell ($3,700) would be a good play if he hadn’t recently been dropped to the lower third of the order … The surging Dansby Swanson ($3,600) batted second on Sunday. He’ll face Cole, though … After Lindor, I hate this position today.
Outfield: J.D. Martinez ($5,200) has six homers in nine games since coming off the DL, and faces Peacock … It’s hard to argue with Aaron Judge ($5,000) vs. the flyball-prone Vargas … David Peralta ($4,500) is probably my favorite Diamondback … Billy Hamilton ($4,700) has seven double-digit DK games in his last 10 … If the Yankees bat Aaron Hicks ($3,900) near the top of the order, jump on him … Adam Frazier fits here, too … Robbie Grossman ($3,700) batting second vs. Ubaldo looks solid.
Halpin's Lineups
Cash
Tournament
SP
Cole
Foltynewicz
SP
Lackey
Ramirez
C
S. Perez
Avila
1B
Avila
Cabrera
2B
Castro
Kinsler
3B
Moustakas
Bryant
SS
Lindor
Swanson
OF
Peralta
Peralta
OF
Frazier
J.D. Martinez
OF
Grossman
Upton
Yeah, I know. Two Royals vs. Pineda in cash. Every time I made changes, Perez and Moose looked like the best options at their positions.