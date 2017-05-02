Position notes & suggestions

Starting pitcher: Sale is a strong play against the overrated and whiff-happy Orioles. If you want to pay for him, of course … The guys I’d pair with Sale are Matt Moore ($8,200) against a Dodger squad that struggles to hit southpaws, and Cahill against the Rockies … The Vegas odds suggest Alex Wood ($7,900), who is a minus-175 favorite in a game with a projected total of seven … In the second tier of pricing, I’d consider James Paxton ($9,200), Carlos Martinez ($8,900) and Jose Quintana ($9,100), probably in that order. Quintana pitched well against the Royals last week, notching 31.3 DK points … Paxton is second to Sale among tonight’s starters with an average of 27.3 DK ppg.

Catcher: Always look for Buster Posey ($3,700) versus a mediocre lefty … Evan Gattis ($3,800) is a pretty good option against Cole Hamels, who can’t seem to miss any bats … Sal Perez ($3,200) is a tournament play just about every time he faces a non-elite starter.

First base: I’m struggling with the Rizzo/Votto choice at the top. Rizzo’s opponent (Hellickson) is a better bet to allow a home run … Freddie Freeman ($4,600) has eight double-digit DK games in his last nine, and more than any hitter except for Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, who spent last week at Coors Field … Matt Carpenter ($4,200) hits Wily Peralta pretty well, and has homered twice in his last five games … Carlos Santana ($3,800) has eight home runsin 77 plate appearances vs. Verlander … Matt Holliday ($4,000) is one of many Yankee options against Latos … Doubles machine Mitch Moreland ($3,800) can certainly be used vs. Alec Asher.

Second base: Altuve is mentioned above… If you want to target Asher, try Dustin Pedroia ($4,300) … Ben Zobrist ($4,100) is a pretty good play vs. Hellickson … Jedd Gyorko ($3,700) hit two more homers Monday, giving him six for the season with a 1.185 OPS. He faces Wily Peralta … Starlin Castro ($3,600) hits much better at Yankee Stadium, like everyone else … Cesar Hernandez ($3,200) hits better from the right side, and matches up with a good but not dominant Jon Lester. Hernandez isn’t a great play, but I can see him as a money saver.

Third base: Kris Bryant ($5,000) has double digit DK points in six of his last seven games … Todd Frazier ($4,200) has hit in eight straight games, with homers in two of them. He faces Danny Duffy … San Francisco isn’t a good place to hit, but Justin Turner ($4,000) is a pretty good hitter … Chase Headley’s ($3,500) value will depend on whether he’s back in the second spot, or hits sixth as he did on Sunday.

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts ($4,600) leads off vs. Asher … Carlos Correa ($4,600) looks solid vs. the overrated Hamels. I prefer Correa to Bogey, but it’s close … Aledmys Diaz ($4,100) is in a pretty good spot vs. Peralta … Jean Segura ($4,100) is probably an elite SS at a non-elite salary … Asdrubal Cabrera ($3,500) has a couple of homers vs. Dickey, so we know the knuckleball doesn’t bother him … Look for Kike Hernandez ($3,100) to lead off for the Dodgers.

Outfield: Mookie Betts ($5,000) is the chalk play vs. Asher … Dexter Fowler ($4,400) has been pretty good lately, with four double-digit DK games in his last six … George Springer ($4,300) is another nice play vs. Hamels … Christian Yelich ($4,200) faces Alex Cobb, who has allowed 10 home runs in 51 innings since returning from Tommy John surgery … Andrew Benintendi ($4,000) is the best-priced Boston hitter … I mean, you can obviously bet on Aaron Judge ($4,000) hitting a homer right now … Santana fits here, too … Rays leadoff hitter Corey Dickerson ($3,600) is a nice tournament HR option … Conforto ($3,300) is on fire … Jarrod Dyson ($2,900) has struggled lately, but he’s a cheap, speedy leadoff hitter against a so-so pitcher … Byron Buxton ($3,500) has four hits, four runs, two steals and 42 DK points over his last four games. He bats ninth and isn’t a good play, but let’s agree to keep an eye on him.