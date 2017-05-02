Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll play the 15-game main slate.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Lock Francisco Lindor had only five DK points, but bargain Michael Conforto posted 23 thanks to a homer and three RBI. Stacking Astros was a moderately successful endeavor, with Altuve/Correa combining for 31 DK points.
Our cash lineup was a solid winner (even after unsuccessfully subbing for Longoria/Garcia), while the tournament lineup cashed for a small amount.
Season status: Plus $16
News & notes
Tonight’s biggest favorite is Jon Lester ($10,600) at minus-220 over the Phillies. Chris Sale ($12,500) is close behind at minus-212 over the Orioles … Thanks to a strong lineup of pitchers, the projected run totals are low, topping out with Pirates-Reds (Glasnow-Feldman) at nine.
Look for Miguel Cabrera ($4,400) to be activated from the DL tonight. Too bad he’s facing Corey Kluber … White Sox OF Avisail Garcia (groin) missed Monday’s game, but hopes to return tonight … Rays 3B Evan Longoria took Monday off due to plantar fasciitis … Don’t expect Ryan Braun (strained trapezius muscle) to return tonight … Rajai Davis should come off the DL for the A’s.
The Lock
Jose Altuve ($4,700) is priced too low because Cole Hamels isn’t that good any more. Altuve has a .384 career wOBA vs. LHP.
The Bargains
Cash: After last night, we’re rolling with Conforto ($3,300) again versus R.A. Dickey.
Tournaments: Padres SP Trevor Cahill ($5,000) at home versus the Rockies. Cahill has struck out 30 batters in 24 innings over four starts, and is inducing tons of ground balls.
The Stacks
The main argument against stacking Yankees against Mat Latos is that everyone else will have the same idea. It’s a fair point. Just note that Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) might not play, so we don’t know what the lineup will look like.
The Red Sox and Astros are also pretty good. If you want to pivot, look to some Rangers versus Mike Fiers, who has allowed eight homers in 19 1/3 innings.
The Guys to Avoid
The Orioles against Sale. I’d also stay away from Justin Verlander, as there are too many good pitcher to risk going after the Indians.
Position notes & suggestions
Starting pitcher: Sale is a strong play against the overrated and whiff-happy Orioles. If you want to pay for him, of course … The guys I’d pair with Sale are Matt Moore ($8,200) against a Dodger squad that struggles to hit southpaws, and Cahill against the Rockies … The Vegas odds suggest Alex Wood ($7,900), who is a minus-175 favorite in a game with a projected total of seven … In the second tier of pricing, I’d consider James Paxton ($9,200), Carlos Martinez ($8,900) and Jose Quintana ($9,100), probably in that order. Quintana pitched well against the Royals last week, notching 31.3 DK points … Paxton is second to Sale among tonight’s starters with an average of 27.3 DK ppg.
Catcher: Always look for Buster Posey ($3,700) versus a mediocre lefty … Evan Gattis ($3,800) is a pretty good option against Cole Hamels, who can’t seem to miss any bats … Sal Perez ($3,200) is a tournament play just about every time he faces a non-elite starter.
First base: I’m struggling with the Rizzo/Votto choice at the top. Rizzo’s opponent (Hellickson) is a better bet to allow a home run … Freddie Freeman ($4,600) has eight double-digit DK games in his last nine, and more than any hitter except for Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, who spent last week at Coors Field … Matt Carpenter ($4,200) hits Wily Peralta pretty well, and has homered twice in his last five games … Carlos Santana ($3,800) has eight home runsin 77 plate appearances vs. Verlander … Matt Holliday ($4,000) is one of many Yankee options against Latos … Doubles machine Mitch Moreland ($3,800) can certainly be used vs. Alec Asher.
Second base: Altuve is mentioned above… If you want to target Asher, try Dustin Pedroia ($4,300) … Ben Zobrist ($4,100) is a pretty good play vs. Hellickson … Jedd Gyorko ($3,700) hit two more homers Monday, giving him six for the season with a 1.185 OPS. He faces Wily Peralta … Starlin Castro ($3,600) hits much better at Yankee Stadium, like everyone else … Cesar Hernandez ($3,200) hits better from the right side, and matches up with a good but not dominant Jon Lester. Hernandez isn’t a great play, but I can see him as a money saver.
Third base: Kris Bryant ($5,000) has double digit DK points in six of his last seven games … Todd Frazier ($4,200) has hit in eight straight games, with homers in two of them. He faces Danny Duffy … San Francisco isn’t a good place to hit, but Justin Turner ($4,000) is a pretty good hitter … Chase Headley’s ($3,500) value will depend on whether he’s back in the second spot, or hits sixth as he did on Sunday.
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts ($4,600) leads off vs. Asher … Carlos Correa ($4,600) looks solid vs. the overrated Hamels. I prefer Correa to Bogey, but it’s close … Aledmys Diaz ($4,100) is in a pretty good spot vs. Peralta … Jean Segura ($4,100) is probably an elite SS at a non-elite salary … Asdrubal Cabrera ($3,500) has a couple of homers vs. Dickey, so we know the knuckleball doesn’t bother him … Look for Kike Hernandez ($3,100) to lead off for the Dodgers.
Outfield: Mookie Betts ($5,000) is the chalk play vs. Asher … Dexter Fowler ($4,400) has been pretty good lately, with four double-digit DK games in his last six … George Springer ($4,300) is another nice play vs. Hamels … Christian Yelich ($4,200) faces Alex Cobb, who has allowed 10 home runs in 51 innings since returning from Tommy John surgery … Andrew Benintendi ($4,000) is the best-priced Boston hitter … I mean, you can obviously bet on Aaron Judge ($4,000) hitting a homer right now … Santana fits here, too … Rays leadoff hitter Corey Dickerson ($3,600) is a nice tournament HR option … Conforto ($3,300) is on fire … Jarrod Dyson ($2,900) has struggled lately, but he’s a cheap, speedy leadoff hitter against a so-so pitcher … Byron Buxton ($3,500) has four hits, four runs, two steals and 42 DK points over his last four games. He bats ninth and isn’t a good play, but let’s agree to keep an eye on him.
Halpin's Lineups
Cash
Tournament
SP
Paxton
Sale
SP
Martinez
Cahill
C
Posey
Gattis
1B
Freeman
Holliday
2B
Altuve
Castro
3B
Headley
Bryant
SS
K. Hernandez
Gregorius
OF
Conforto
Judge
OF
Betts
Springer
OF
Benintendi
Yelich
NOTE: I might change the tournament lineup based on the Yankee lineup. Above is a guess at two through five, with no Ellsbury.