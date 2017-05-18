Position notes

Starting pitcher: Stroman is mentioned above … As noted above, Ryu is the biggest favorite, and not a bad option … Jordan Montgomery ($8,100) faces a Royals’ lineup that ranks 29th vs. LHP (.258 wOBA), and he’s averaging more DK ppg than anyone else on the board … Seattle’s Sam Gaviglio ($5,100) is a 27-year-old rookie who doesn’t throw hard or miss bats. But he is facing some very bad White Sox hitters … Mexican League veteran Hector Velazquez ($6,400) will make his MLB debut tonight for the Red Sox. The A’s aren’t exactly a scary opponent.

Catcher: Gary Sanchez ($4,800) is obviously a strong play vs. the struggling Danny Duffy, but it depends on what you spend elsewhere … At the next salary level, I prefer Salvador Perez ($3,700) to Yasmani Grandal for an extra $100.

First base: With Freeman probably out and Alonso TBD, you don’t need to spend big here … Cody Bellinger ($4,400) vs. Volquez tops the list … Matt Holliday ($4,100) looks pretty good vs. Duffy … Justin Smoak ($3,900) has four home runs and 107 DK points in his last seven games … If you’re into BvP, Mitch Moreland ($3,600) has three homers in 19 PA vs. Sonny Gray.

Second base: Starlin Castro ($4,300) is too expensive away from Yankee Stadium … Dustin Pedroia ($3,800) looks like a better and cheaper option vs. Gray … If Chase Utley ($3,400) bats leadoff like he did last night, he’s a solid play vs. Volquez … White Sox 2B Yolmer Sanchez ($3,000) has eight hits, four runs and 56 DK points over his last four games.

Third base: Kyle Seager ($4,200) looks great vs. Covey … Justin Turner ($3,900) looks pretty good vs. Volquez. Turner has two hits in each of his last four games, and is averaging a healthy 8.1 DK ppg for the season. He just needs to start hitting homers … Pay for Turner or Seager if you can, because the cheaper options aren’t good. Maybe Matt Davidson ($3,200) if you want a home run from a guy batting low in the order.

Shortstop: Segura, Seager and Bogaerts are all above $4K. Bogey ($4,200) is the cheapest and the hottest, with seven double-digit DK games in his last 10 … Taylor Motter ($3,600) should bat sixth for the Mariners against Covey.

Outfield: Mookie Betts ($5,300) has been on fire, and is a better high-end option than Judge or Cruz … Andrew Benintendi ($4,300) hasn’t had a hit since last Tuesday, but he’s in a nice spot vs. Gray … Rostering Ben Gamel ($3,900) would be more about matchup than ability, but that’s OK … Jorge Soler ($3,700) is starting to hit a little, with five hits and 36 DK points over his last four games. Check him out if he moves up in the order due to a possible Cain absence … The cheap plays are Leury Garcia ($3,400) and Ezequiel Carrera ($3,300). I’d take Garcia (10.6 DK ppg over his last 10) if forced to choose.