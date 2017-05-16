Position notes

Starting pitcher: Stephen Strasburg ($11,300) is the cash game option against the Pirates, who rank near the bottom of offensive rankings in way too many categories … I won’t argue too much if you want to use Yu or Zack Greinke ($11K), but I prefer Strasburg … Andrew Triggs’ ($8,100) many groundballs are likely to keep him out of big trouble … The Cardinals have struggled vs. LHP (.303 wOBA, 23.5% K rate), so Eduardo Rodriguez ($8,000) is a solid option. Rodriguez has averaged 22.3 DK points over his last four starts … Jimmy Nelson ($7,600) is a decent mid-range play versus the weak-hitting Padres, who trail only the Rays in strikeout rate vs. RHP … Ramirez is mentioned above.

Catcher: Buster Posey ($4,200) has homered in five of his last seven games … Sal Perez ($3,500) is a pretty solid play vs. Sabathia … James McCann is mentioned above.

First base: Paul Goldschmidt ($5,500) at home vs. Tommy Milone might be the best hitter on the entire board … Anthony Rizzo’s ($4,600) slumpbuster could be Bronson Arroyo, who has allowed nine home runs in 36 1/3 IP … Yonder Alonso ($4,300) can save you a few bucks vs. Chase De Jong … Albert Pujols ($3,700) vs. Derek Holland is about as low as I’d like to go here.

Second base: You could pay $5,100 for Daniel Murphy vs. Chad Kuhl, but I’d rather spend elsewhere … Jonathan Villar ($4,400) and his solid platoon split vs. LHP (.337 career WoBA) is more reasonable … Arizona’s Brandon Drury ($3,800) looks good vs. Milone … Cubs’ rookie Ian Happ ($3,600) gets to face Arroyo, and he batted second in each of his first two games. It’s TBD where he’ll hit when Kris Bryant returns tonight … Chris Taylor ($3,100) would be your cheap option.

Third base: Manny Machado ($4,800) is a strong play vs. Matthew Boyd … Anthony Rendon ($4,400) is one of many Nats you can consider vs. Kuhl … Justin Turner ($3,900) faces Ty Blach, which isn’t bad at all … Nick Castellanos ($3,700) is worth a look vs. the up-and-down Miley. He’s my favorite in the $3,500-4,000 range.

Shortstop: Carlos Correa ($4,900) is hot, with 96 DK points in his last seven games … Chris Owings ($4,000) will probably bat second vs. Milone … If Kike Hernandez ($2,900) leads off vs. Blach, he’ll be one of the night’s best bargains.

Outfield: Harper or Trout for big money? I’ll take Trout ($5,400) and his four-game homer streak vs. Holland … Brett Gardner ($4,500) is a good play vs. the very hittable Jason Hammel … J.D. Martinez ($4,300) hit two homers in his second game back from the DL, and has a solid spot vs. Wade Miley … I prefer Lorenzo Cain to Yasmany Tomas at $4,100, but it’s close … Nomar Mazara ($3,900) has been solid, with seven hits in his last five games … Matt Joyce is back at or near the top of the A’s order, and he has five hits with two homers in his last four games. Joyce will face De Jong tonight … Scott Schebler ($3,500) has five double-digit DK games in his last eight, and faces Lackey, who has allowed eight homers in 42 innings … Hernandez fits here, too … The other cheap play is Joey Rickard ($2,800), who could lead off vs. Boyd.