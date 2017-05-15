Position notes

Starting pitcher: This pitching slats is atrocious. There’s not a guy on it who can be considered a safe cash game play … Brandon McCarthy ($9,100) is in play because the Giants have been MLB’s worst-hitting team vs. RHP (.277 wOBA) … The White Sox are the next worst at .281, making Chavez a decent option … Perdomo is mentioned above … The Hail Mary is Matt Cain ($6,100), who has always been much better at home. If you throw out Cain’s nine-run debacle against the Reds on May 5, he he has a 2.50 ERA.

Catcher: If you don’t use McCarthy, go with Buster Posey ($4,100), who has four homers in his last six games … And if you don’t use Cain, Yasmani Grandal ($3,500) is absolutely playable. Grandal has 13 hits in his last six games … J.T. Realmuto ($3,400) has been hitting second for the Marlins lately … Brian McCann ($3,200) and Stephen Vogt ($3,100) are the guys to consider in the lower price tier. I’d say it’s because of matchups with shaky pitchers, but we could say that about everyone tonight.

First base: Freddie Freeman ($4,900) is the man here vs. Mike Bolsinger … I’d avoid Jay Bruce ($4,700) due to Godley’s ground-ball arsenal … Yonder Alonso ($4,100) is still priced lower than he should be, and faces Yovani Gallardo … Valencia and Rivera are mentioned above … Justin Bour ($3,100) homered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Second base: You’ll save on pitching today, so you can spend on Jose Altuve ($5,000) if you want … With Cabrera out, look for Neil Walker ($4,200) to bat cleanup for the Mets … Jed Lowrie is up to $3,600, but Gallardo is really bad.

Third base: Jake Lamb ($4,600) is in play due to his home park and solid matchup with Wheeler … Alex Bregman ($3,800) hit a grand slam Sunday, and his bat seems to be waking up a bit … Valencia and Rivera are both mentioned at 1B, and I’d use one of them here rather than spending for Lamb. Rivera gets a slight edge due to his lineup slot.

Shortstop: Carlos Correa ($4,900) and Corey Seager ($4,600) are pretty much a tossup. Correa went 10-for-22 last week with 10 RBI and seven runs scored in six games … Jean Segura ($4,400) might be a better play vs. Manaea depending on how you use other Mariners … I wouldn’t dig deeper than Brandon Crawford ($3,400) vs. McCarthy.

Outfield: You’ll have the cash to spend on Mike Trout ($5,400) vs. Pelfrey … Michael Conforto ($4,600) should bat third for the Mets, and remains worthwhile even as his price goes up … Cruz is mentioned above … With Joe Musgrove having allowed eight homers in 37 2/3 IP, Christian Yelich ($4,200) looks pretty good … Do I suggest Kevin Pillar every day? For $3,500 vs. Bartolo Colon, how could I not? … Seattle’s Guillermo Heredia ($2,700) is the cheap play if he bats high in the order vs. Manaea.