Position notes & suggestions

Starting pitcher: If you use Kershaw in cash, you could pair him with Michael Wacha ($7,200) vs. the Braun-less Brewers … McCullers has a 2.08 career ERA at home, with a 5.32 mark on the road. I’m a fan today … Vince Velasquez ($8,700) has K upside, but the Cubs could wreck him. Tournaments only … Luis Severino ($8,000) and Jason Vargas ($7,600) have each averaged 26 DK points per start so far. Severino is a high-upside play against a Jays’ squad that has been bad at the plate … Has everyone forgotten about Amir Garrett ($5,500) because the Brewers pummeled him last week? He averaged more than 25 DK points over his first three starts, and faces a Pirate lineup that will be without both Starling Marte and Cervelli … Julio Teheran ($8,500) has been below 16.9 DK points just once in five starts, and faces the undermanned Mets. He’s OK in cash if you don’t use Kershaw.

Catcher: Sal Perez ($3,400) has 40 DK points over his last two games, but he puts up lots of zeroes. Good matchup with Dylan Covey … Brian McCann ($3,400) is better than more expensive teammate Evan Gattis vs. the awful Andrew Cashner … I can see giving Willson Contreras ($3,500) a HR chance vs. Velasquez … Alex Avila ($2,800) comes with a pretty nice price vs. Bauer.

First base: Anthony Rizzo ($5,200) is a fine play vs. Velasquez … Jose Abreu ($4,300) homered twice on Saturday, and has two hits in each of his last six games. He’s waking up, and faces Vargas … Matt Carpenter ($4,200) makes sense vs. Davies … Weeks is mentioned above as a low-cost option.

Second base: Cashner is really bad, with 13 strikeouts against eight walks in 15 1/3 innings. That makes Jose Altuve ($4,900) a strong play if you can afford him … Ben Zobrist ($4,000) is solid vs. the homer-happy Velasquez … Pirates leadoff man Josh Harrison ($3,900) hits lefties pretty well (.338 career wOBA) and faces Garrett … Jedd Gyorko ($3,800) faces the hittable Zach Davies … Starlin Castro ($3,400) is a decent threat to homer any time he plays in Yankee Stadium.

Third base: There are enough options here that you don’t need to pay $5K for Kris Bryant … Todd Frazier ($4,400) is starting to hit, with five double-digit DK games in his last seven … Lefty masher Evan Longoria ($4,100) is a fine play vs. Chen … Harrison fits here as well … Mike Moustakas ($3,400), still too cheap vs. Covey.

Shortstop: Lindor is mentioned above … Carlos Correa ($4,800) is fine vs. Cashner, but unless you’re stacking Astros, Lindor is better … Aledmys Diaz ($4,000) looks solid vs. Davies … I don’t like anyone below $4K, but if you must, go with Tim Anderson ($3,600) vs. Vargas.

Outfield: George Springer ($4,600) could take Cashner’s slop deep … Dexter Fowler ($4,300) is averaging 12.6 DK points over his last 10 games, and faces Davies … Jake Odorizzi is just OK, and can give up his share of homers. Christian Yelich ($4,200) looks solid against him … Aaron Judge ($3,900) is so hot that you can always consider him, especially at home … O’s leadoff man Seth Smith ($3,500) is 9-for-19 with a 1.237 OPS vs. Rick Porcello. That’s a small sample, but Smith has been OK and his price is good … The hot Kevin Pillar ($3,400) looks good in Yankee Stadium, even vs. Severino, who has pitched well but gives up home runs … If Avisail Garcia ($3,300) plays, he’s a good one vs. Vargas … Conforto is mentioned above, as is Toles.