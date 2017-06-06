News & notes

Starting pitcher: The pitching slate is strong, with four of MLB’s top six K/9 hurlers on the mound … Chris Archer ($10,600) is the play above $10K, as he faces a terrible White Sox lineup … As noted above, Ray ($11,900) matches up with a weak Padres lineup (MLB-worst .262 wOBA vs. LHP), but he’s been less dominant in his hitter-friendly home park … Max Scherzer ($13,000) faces a Dodger lineup that has slumped lately, but do you really want to pay that premium? … Arrieta has been better lately, averaging 22.2 DK points over his last three starts, and is a huge favorite against a Marlins’ lineup that won’t have Bour … I prefer Arrieta to James Paxton and Marco Estrada in the same price range, but Arrieta and Paxton are very close … Against a Rays team that whiffs a lot, Jose Quintana is capable but not trustworthy … Adam Wainwright ($8,100) has averaged 24.9 DK points over his last four starts … Aaron Nola ($6,000) is going to pitch a really good game soon; remember that no matter how solid the Braves have been, they still don’t have Freddie Freeman … San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet ($6,800) has whiffed eight batters in each of his first two big-league starts.

Catcher: Isn’t Gary Sanchez always in play at Yankee Stadium, even for $4,700? … If Alex Avila ($3,400) bats near the top of the Tiger lineup – especially in the two-hole – he’s a fine play vs. Chavez … Jett Bandy ($3,200) is a Brewer to consider vs. Cain, assuming that he plays tonight ahead of Manny Pina … Phillies C Cameron Rupp ($2,700) is a lefty masher and faces Garcia.

First base: Eric Thames ($4,900) vs. Cain is my favorite high-end option – better than Holliday/Duda/Santana in the same range … In the next tier, it’s Miguel Cabrera ($4,400) over Encarnacion and Alonso … BvP alert: Anthony Rizzo ($4,500) has four homers in 29 plate appearances vs. Locke … Wil Myers ($3,800) is a tournament play vs. Ray … Slumping Matt Carpenter ($3,700) faces Tim Adleman. If not now, when? … Philly’s Tommy Joseph isn’t a sexy name, but he’s cheap ($3,200), has 10 homers and bats cleanup vs. Jaime Garcia.

Second base: Jose Altuve ($5,500) is solid but expensive vs. a rookie starter … Jason Kipnis ($4,600) at Coors over Castro, Walker and Ramirez in the next tier … Kinsler is $4,200 for his return … Let’s hope that Ian Happ ($3,900) returns to the Cubs’ leadoff spot vs. Locke … Milwaukee’s Eric Sogard ($3,300) would be very good if he leads off vs. Cain … Chad Pinder ($2,800) could bat second vs. Estrada.

Third base: Jake Lamb ($5,100) over Arenado and Donaldson if you want to spend some cash here … Kris Bryant ($4,600) vs. Locke is probably better than all of them, though … Hernan Perez ($4,100) could have a prime lineup slot vs. Cain … Evan Longoria ($3,900) has always hit southpaws well, and faces Quintana … There’s no bigger risk-reward play on most days than San Diego’s Ryan Schimpf ($3,700), who has four home runs and 17 strikeouts in his last 10 games … The cheaper options here are terrible.

Shortstop: It’s hard to argue with Francisco Lindor ($5,100) at Coors … Xander Bogaerts ($4,700) vs. Tanaka looks pretty good, too … Andrelton Simmons ($3,500) looks good leading off vs. Daniel Norris … Sogard and Pinder are both mentioned at other positions, and can save you money here … They’re really trying to tempt us to use Corey Seager ($3,300) against Scherzer, huh?

Outfield: In the $5K-plus group, the order of preference is Blackmon/J.D.Martinez/Conforto … Thames fits here, too … Nelson Cruz at $4,900 vs. a mediocre lefty (Santiago)? Sure! … I like Domingo Santana ($4,800) vs. Cain, but he’s awfully expensive, even if he batted second on Monday … Mookie Betts is only $4,600 vs. Tanaka? … BvP alert: Mark Trumbo ($4,600) is 10-for-21 with three homers vs. Ivan Nova … Steven Souza ($4,300) is an option if he leads off vs. Quintana … Hernan Perez fits here, too … Andrew Benintendi ($4,100) is a solid option vs. Tanaka. Benintendi homered twice Sunday to break out of a slump … Phillies Howie Kendrick ($3,600) and Aaron Altherr ($3,400) are playable vs. Garcia, assuming that they play together … Check out Seattle’s Guillermo Heredia ($3,200) if he bats second vs. Santiago … Cordoba is mentioned above.